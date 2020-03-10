RB Leipzig Vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview, Odds: UEFA Champions League Clash To Go On Despite Coronavirus Fears

In a match that was nearly cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, Tottenham Hotspur must overcome a 1-0 first leg deficit against RB Leipzig in Germany.

The second-leg UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match pitting last year’s finalists Tottenham Hotspur against third-place German Bundelisga side RB Leipzig, will go on as scheduled on Tuesday, complete with spectators in the stands, even though Germany has seen 1,167 cases of coronavirus, as of Monday afternoon. Germany also suffered its first two deaths from the global viral pandemic, according to the news site The Local.

The German state of Saxony, home of RB Leipzig’s Red Bull Arena, had seen only one case of the virus heading onto the weekend. At least two of the other three Champions League matches this week will be played behind closed doors, however. Paris Saint-Germain will take on visiting Borussia Dortmund with no fans permitted to attend in France, while Spanish side Valencia will host Italian side Atalanta behind close doors. The Atalanta side plays in Lombardy, in the hard-hit northern regions of Italy which have been locked down since Sunday.

But the game in Leipzig will go on, with Spurs trailing the two-legged tie needing to overcome a 1-0 deficit, after Leipzig’s Timo Werner converted a 58th-minute penalty on February 19. But Spurs will need to score at least two goals, without allowing any, without strike pair Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. Ben Davies Moussa Sissoko and Juan Foyth will also be sidelined with injuries, according to a BBC report.

ESPN previews the match, and all of the week’s Champions League action, in the video below.

Despite the fact that in last season’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, Tottenham overcame a 1-0 deficit to Ajax into the second leg to score three and move on to the semifinals and final, Spurs enter their second leg against Leipzig as heavy underdogs on the road. According to odds published by Britain’s Sun newspaper, the Ladbrokes legal sports book set odds against Spurs at 3-1 to win the match and advance to the quarterfinals.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, come in at 2-9 favorites to hold on and take the next step, in their first-ever Champions League knockout stage appearance. Ladbrokes also set odds on Spurs repeating their miracle against Ajax and winning the two-legged tie by the same 3-2 score at a long-shot 40-1.

Spurs will be playing their sixth Champions League away game in Germany, but have lost only one of the first five, with two wins and two draws, according to the BBC. But the lone loss came in this season’s group stage, to Bayern Munich.

Just as Leipzig scored their lone goal against Spurs on a penalty, Die Roten Bullen have scored four of their last five goals from the spot. According to the BBC stats, only FC Barcelona in 2011-2012 have scored more than four penalties (5) in a Champions League campaign.

The RB Leipzig vs. Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Champions League Round of 16, second-leg match is scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m. Central European Standard Time at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. In the United States, where the TNT cable network will televise the game nationally, that start time converts to 4 p.m. EDT, 1 p.m. PDT.