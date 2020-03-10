RB Leipzig Vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview, Odds: UEFA Champions League Clash To Go On Despite Coronavirus Fears

In a match that was nearly canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, Tottenham Hotspur must overcome a 1-0 first-leg deficit against RB Leipzig in Germany.

The second-leg UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match pitting last year’s finalists Tottenham Hotspur against third-place German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, will go on as scheduled on Tuesday, complete with spectators in the stands. This is despite how Germany has seen 1,167 cases of coronavirus, as of Monday afternoon. The country also recorded its first two deaths from the global viral pandemic, according to the news site The Local.

The German state of Saxony, home of RB Leipzig’s Red Bull Arena, had seen only one case of the virus heading into the weekend. At least two of the other three Champions League matches this week will be played behind closed doors, however. Paris Saint-Germain will take on visiting Borussia Dortmund with no fans permitted to attend in France, while Spanish side Valencia will host Italian club Atalanta behind close doors. The Atalanta side plays in Lombardy, in the hard-hit northern regions of Italy, which have been locked down since Sunday.

But the game in Leipzig will go on, with Spurs trailing the two-legged tie needing to overcome a 1-0 deficit, after Leipzig’s Timo Werner converted a 58th-minute penalty on February 19. But Tottenham will need to score at least two goals — without allowing any — without strike pair Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. Ben Davies, Moussa Sissoko, and Juan Foyth will also be sidelined with injuries, according to a BBC report.

ESPN previews the match — and all of the week’s Champions League action — in the video below.

Despite the fact that in last season’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, Tottenham overcame a 1-0 deficit to Ajax into the second leg to score three and move on to the semifinals and final, Spurs enter their second leg against Leipzig as heavy underdogs on the road. According to odds published by The Sun, the Ladbrokes legal sportsbook set odds against the English side at 3-1 to win the match and advance to the quarterfinals.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, comes in at 2-9 favorites to hold on and take the next step in their first-ever Champions League knockout stage appearance. Ladbrokes also set odds on Spurs repeating their miracle against Ajax and winning the tie by the same 3-2 score at a long-shot 40-1.

Tottenham will be playing their sixth Champions League away game in Germany, but have lost only one of the first five, with two wins and two draws, according to BBC. But the lone loss came in this season’s group stage, to Bayern Munich.

Just as Leipzig scored their lone goal against Spurs on a penalty, Die Roten Bullen have scored four of their last five goals from the spot. Only FC Barcelona in 2011-2012 has scored more than four penalties (five) in a Champions League campaign.

The RB Leipzig vs. Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg match is scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m. Central European Standard Time at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. In the United States, where the TNT cable network will televise the game nationally, that start time converts to 4 p.m. EDT, 1 p.m. PDT.