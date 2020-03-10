Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In Tight Animal-Print Mini Dress

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore stunned her eager Instagram followers with a smoking hot double Instagram update in which she rocked a bold ensemble that showed off her bodacious physique. The look she rocked was from Beginning Boutique, an Australian online store, and Tarsha made sure to tag the company in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The stunner didn’t specify her location, but she was outside on a luxurious-looking patio area. Tarsha perched on a large neutral padded seating area that was beside a small pool, and there were stacks of pink flamingo floatation devices in the background. Tarsha showed off her curves in a bold printed dress that had plenty of eye-catching details.

The dress had long sleeves and a closed neckline, and would have been fairly full-coverage for her torso if the material hadn’t been sheer. Instead, her fans could see the skimpy string bikini she rocked underneath the mini dress. The sheer fabric of the dress was a vibrant shade of orange, with an animal-print across the entire look. The pattern also featured blue butterflies scattered across her body.

The hem of the dress extended just a few inches down Tarsha’s legs, showing off plenty of her toned, bronzed thighs. Her long ombre locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her chest in effortless, beachy waves.

Tarsha’s beauty look was flawless, with shimmering neutral shadow on her eyes, long lashes, a hint of blush for the perfect glow, and a swipe of pink gloss. She had a big smile on her face in the first snap of the Instagram update, although her eyes were closed.

In the second picture, Tarsha switched up her expression and stared directly at the camera with a serious look on her face. She paired the two snaps with a caption that explained the way the dress made her feel, and filled her followers in on a bit behind the brand she rocked.

Tarsha’s followers loved the update, and the post received over 6,900 likes within just one hour. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look as well.

“Bright colors always look so nice on you. You are gorgeous girl,” one fan commented.

“Sensational,” another fan said, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“You look so great,” one follower added.

Tarsha has been tantalizing her fans with shots from her trip to Thailand, in which she’s rocking minimal attire. In a snap she posted recently, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha rocked a pair of skimpy black bikini bottoms and a cleavage-baring swimsuit top while perched on a wooden lounge chair on the beach.