Nicki Minaj’s Husband Officially Registers As Sex Offender After New Charges & Fans Worried Her Address Leaked

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty officially registered himself as a sex offender.

Nicki Minaj‘s husband, Kenneth Petty has officially registered himself as a sex offender in the state of California. Fans of the female rap star have shown concern on social media as they believe her home address has been listed on as public information on the sex offenders website.

Last week, Petty was arrested after failing to register himself as a sex offender. As reported by The Inquisitr, he was charged with moving from New York to California and not registering himself in the new state within the time allotted. He was ultimately released on a $20,000 bond but the situation only worsened.

According to The Blast, a hearing was held on Friday and prosecutors asked the judge to drop the local charges against the 41-year-old because there are now similar federal charges levied against him. A federal case was made after it was found Petty did not register as a sex offender in California. The district attorney’s office in Los Angeles, California dropped their charges.

“The case was dismissed today because he is facing a similar charge in federal court,” a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said.

Petty turned himself into authorities for the federal case and was released on $100,000 bond. The outlet reports that with the federal charges he faces up to 10 years in prison, although his attorneys are confident they can prove he did not intentionally avoid registering in the new state.

Page Six reports that the New York native has since officially registered in the state of California and a new mugshot was taken. This has caused some of Minaj’s loyal fans to voice concern that Petty publicly registering himself will allow others to access the rapper’s home address.

Several fans on Twitter denounced people who were allegedly disseminating the address registered under Petty’s name. One person compared it to rapper Pop Smoke who died from a targeted attack recently after mistakenly revealing his address during a social media live stream.

“Y’all really leaking Nicki Minaj’s address, like it’s nothing. Pop Smoke literally just got murdered by accidentally putting his address out. Nicki is hated too much for y’all to be leaking her address like it’s not dangerous,” the fan wrote.

“Anyone that I see even supporting the spread of her address is getting reported,” another fan replied.

There were others that believe the address should be made public knowledge because of Petty’s past.

“It’s public records nobody leaked anything,” a Twitter user replied.

“Kenny is a registered sex offender, so his home location has to be public,” another person added.