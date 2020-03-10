Kara Del Toro Sizzles In A Low-Cut Floral Dress

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a sizzling double update, in which she showcased her curves in a feminine floral dress. Though Kara didn’t include a location in the geotag of the post or in the caption, she appeared to be enjoying a to-go beverage on a patio somewhere of the cafe Laduree. The sign of the French pastry shop was visible behind her, and she held a pistachio green cup in her hand with the brand’s logo.

Kara rocked a dress with a floral print and unique sleeve details, with a hint of volume throughout the upper arms and a tighter cuff at the bottom. The dress also featured a low-cut neckline that showed off a scandalous amount of cleavage, and had delicate buttons down the front. Kara tagged the Los Angeles-based brand For Love & Lemons in the picture, suggesting that the dress was likely from there.

Kara kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of circular earrings and a matching ring. Her long locks were pulled back into a sleek low bun, and she confessed in the caption of the post that she had a coconut oil hair mask on her silky tresses. Her makeup was minimal, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

Kara followed up the initial snap, in which she appeared to be moments from taking a sip of her drink, with a picture in which she stared directly at the camera. Her lips were slightly parted as she served up a coy look, placing her hand on her forearm as her bronzed skin was on display.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 18,400 likes within just five hours, including a like from UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste.

Many of Kara’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts as well, and the post received 159 comments in the short time span.

“I am obsessed,” one fan commented.

“That’s not all that’s cute,” another follower said, referencing Kara’s caption.

“You should drench your dress in coconut oil,” one follower said, seemingly interested in a more scandalous snap.

“Stunning beyond words,” another fan said, followed by a heart emoji.

No matter what type of ensemble she’s wearing, Kara often seems to find a way to show off at least a hint of cleavage. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell shared a snap in which she wore a suit with a looser silhouette that skimmed over her curves without showing too much skin. She layered a sexy silk camisole underneath, however, making the look a bit more seductive.