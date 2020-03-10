‘Talking Dead’ Announces Tom Payne And ‘Two Surprise Cast Members’ Leading To Speculation About Who Will Die

With the battle at Hilltop continuing into the next episode of 'The Walking Dead,' some viewers suspect the death count will rise on Sunday night.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 11 (titled “Morning Star”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10 as well as the comic book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

A new tweet by Talking Dead, the companion talk show to AMC’s The Walking Dead, has gotten fans concerned that two characters will die in next week’s episode.

“We’ve got fan-favorite Tom Payne back on the couch along with TWO SURPRISE CAST MEMBERS,” the tweet read.

Talking Dead is a talk show that delves into each episode of The Walking Dead after they air.

The recent tweet also asked viewers what questions they had for Payne and the fellow cast members ahead of Sunday night. However, many fans were more concerned about who might die now rather than what questions they want to ask the TV series.

Often when Talking Dead announces that there will be a “surprise” cast member appearing on the show it is because that character has died in the episode and is bought on to discuss the breakdown of that character’s death. As a result of this, fans immediately started predicting who would die in Episode 12. The most popular response appeared to be Alpha (Samantha Morton).

“Alpha has to be one,” a fan wrote in response to Talking Dead‘s tweet.

Next Sunday, #TWD’s prodigal son returns to #TalkingDead! That’s right, we’ve got fan-favorite Tom Payne back on the couch along with TWO SURPRISE CAST MEMBERS! What questions do you have for them about Season 10 and next week’s episode? Ask away using #TalkingDead! pic.twitter.com/pwesPqx6yr — Talking Dead (@AMCTalkingDead) March 9, 2020

As the leader of the Whisperers, her comic book counterpart does not fare so well once Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) joins her group. In fact, Negan beheads Alpha and takes it back to Alexandria in order to prove his allegiance to the community. Currently, it appears that Negan has fully swapped over to the Whisperer’s side. However, many fans suspect this is all a bluff. Many fans also think that the next episode might be Negan’s last as well.

Along with these two, many suspect Earl Sutton (John Finn) or Alden (Callan McAuliffe) could be next in line to die as both suddenly made an appearance in Episode 11 after being absent for so long. A sudden reappearance is never a good sign when it comes to who could die next on The Walking Dead.

“Gotta go with Earl being one,” one viewer wrote. “His time feels near.”

“Yup, they gave him a lot of screen time yesterday,” another fan responded.

Jace Downs / AMC

In addition, many suspect Ezekiel (Khary Payton) could die as well. In Episode 11, he not only made amends with his ex-girlfriend, Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), but he also agreed to get the children out of Hilltop — at any cost. Considering that Ezekiel also has terminal cancer, it certainly seems likely he could be one of the special guests on the Talking Dead couch.

“Earl, Ezekiel, and Alden are on my most likely to die soon list,” a fan tweeted. “Earl and Alden have been pretty much nonexistent this season until last night, and Ezekiel made peace with Carol.”

While many viewers started to predict who would die in the next episode, one fan offered an alternative by suggesting that Maggie (Lauren Cohan) could make her return to The Walking Dead in Episode 12. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maggie is set to return in Season 11. However, it is also suspected that she could return ahead of the next season. If this was the case, it would certainly make sense for her to appear on the talk show after the episode aired.

Of course, viewers will likely have to wait until Sunday night in order to find out more about who these mystery guests are.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on March 15.