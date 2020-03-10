‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds Sherri Saum & Anthony Hill To The Cast After Justin Chamber’s Departure

Grey’s Anatomy is adding two new cast members to its large roster, reports Deadline. The medical drama has recruited former The Fosters‘ star Sherri Saum and Watchmen‘s Anthony Hill. The news comes shortly after the series aired an episode confirming the exit of Alex Karev and the exit of long-running cast member Justin Chambers.

According to the article, Saum and Hill will play old friends of Maggie and Teddy. They’ll run into the duo while attending a Los Angeles Surgical Innovation Conference in the March 26 episode titled “Love of My Life.”

Saum will play an old friend of Teddy’s, her character’s name and details have not yet been revealed, while Hill will play Winston, a former co-worker of Maggie’s from her days at Tufts.

On Twitter, Saum quoted a tweet from the official Shondaland account to announce the news. She called the role a “long held wish come true.”

Hill also shared the exciting news on his Twitter account, giving thanks to his management team and to all of his supporters over the years.

Aside from The Fosters, Saum is also known for her work on Locke and Key and Limetown. Hill had an important guest role on Watchmen and For the People — another Shondaland drama that aired on ABC.

Fans of the series appeared to be quite happy with the latest casting news. Saum has a dedicated fanbase thanks to her time on The Fosters and the feedback to her news has been extremely positive. Several people said they were considering quitting the show for good after Alex’s fate was revealed, but that they would now stick around for Saum’s character.

???????? My reps at MTA and Authentic are the best in the biz. BIG love to Linda Lowy & John Brace ????????. And Thank you to everyone for ALWAYS sending kind words and support my way, I mean it. The universe is incredible. Glory goes to God. ???????? #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/P9NbacT4kD — Anthony Hill (@AntHilll) March 9, 2020

“OH MY GOD SHERRI SAUM IN ‘GREY’S ANATOMY’ I- I’M SO HAPPY,” wrote one thrilled fan.

“Just when I thought I was done with ‘Grey’s,’ they pull me back in!” exclaimed another person in the comments section of Saum’s announcement.

“I haven’t watched #GreysAnatomy since Denny died but adding Sherri Saum will pull me back into this crappy show,” revealed a third person.

A fourth fan chimed in saying, “I’m just gonna keep watching greys even tho it has spiraled bc they keep casting all these guest stars that I love. SHERRI SAUM IS GOING TO BE ON ‘GREYS.'”

Earlier today, The Inquisitr reported that Grey’s Anatomy star Camilla Luddington announced she was pregnant with her second child. It’s not yet clear if her pregnancy will be written into Jo’s storyline.