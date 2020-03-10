‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Carol And Ezekiel Rekindle Their Romance Ahead Of Hilltop Attack

As Hilltop readies for an attack by the Whisperers, Carol and Ezekiel share a tender moment in the latest episode of The Walking Dead.'

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the latest episode of The Walking Dead saw a horde of walkers, led by the Whisperers, attack Hilltop. In the middle of battle plans, Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) still managed to share some tender moments ahead of the attack.

Carol and Ezekiel had previously been a couple. However, after their adoptive son, Henry (Matt Linz), was killed by the Whisperers, they have since become estranged.

As Forbes points out, Carol has also been despondent since the midseason return of The Walking Dead after her actions caused the explosion and subsequent cave in of the mine shaft in which she and fellow survivors were trying to escape. As a result of this, the fates of Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) are still unknown.

In Sunday night’s episode, Ezekiel managed to track down Carol and they had a chat about Ezekiel’s tumor. This led to a more intimate moment when Carol approached her ex-boyfriend in his room and they ended up having sex. While Ezekiel was happy at the potential rekindling of their relationship, he did still question Carol about whether or not this would have occurred should it be any other day.

“Would this have happened if this were any other night?” he asked after the event. “If we didn’t think we were going to die tonight?”

It’s a valid question and one worth considering since Hilltop is under the threat of a massive walker herd approaching and they have no other support thanks to road blockages set up by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). As a result of this, the assumption by many at Hilltop is that they are doomed against the Whisperers as they lead the undead to their doorstep. Carol, however, is somewhat optimistic in her reply to Ezekiel.

“Wait… we’re gonna die tonight?” she says jokingly.

As to how Carol and Ezekiel will fare as the Whisperer War intensifies remains to be seen and viewers will have to tune into next week’s episode in order to find out more.

In addition to the rekindling of Carol’s relationship with Ezekiel, she also shared a sweet moment with Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) as she questioned whether or not her dear friend hated her.

“I’m never gonna hate you,” Daryl replied before walking away in preparation for the battle at Hilltop.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on March 15.