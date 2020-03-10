Lester Holt Shows His Grandson How To Clap Out Birthday Candles Instead Of Blowing To Prevent Spreading Germs

'NBC Nightly News' anchor Lester Holt is taking every precaution in wake of the coronavirus.

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt shared an Instagram video of himself this past weekend showing his grandson Henry clapping out his birthday candles rather than blowing in order to prevent the spread of germs by potentially getting saliva on the cake. He took this extra precaution in wake of the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus that has raised global fear, as well as the ongoing threat of the flu, according to Today.

The celebration was in honor of Holt’s 61st birthday on Sunday. In the video he sits at a table, with 2-year-old Henry on his lap. Before them is a plate of cupcakes, blue candles sticking out of each of them. After the family sang “Happy Birthday” to Holt, little Henry was excited to clap out the candles as his grandfather instructed him.

“Now we can clap them out!” he exclaims.

However, it was hard for Henry to break the habit, intently blowing at the candles while Holt clapped them out.

“That’s not clapping!” said Holt with a laugh.

In his caption, Holt joked about while the clapping method was likely safer and healthier than blowing, it wasn’t as effective.

While Holt’s cautious behavior to this extent may seem dramatic or over the top, this precaution could be a very prudent action. Dr. Frank Esper, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital in Ohio, explained that when someone blows out the candles on a birthday cake, they could be expelling “oral secretions” onto the cake, even if they are trying not to spit.

Not to mention, if the person is ill and they secrete “respiratory secretions”, such as phlegm. They could possibly end up giving their guests whatever illness they might carry.

“If someone is having symptoms of a cold or flu, including fever, cough, body aches, runny nose, etc., then they should refrain from blowing out candles. We’d actually encourage them to consider postponing and not inviting guests,” said Dr. Esper.

As for whether or not the clapping out method in regards to birthday candles is a good decision, Dr. Esper said that people should be most focused on keeping their hands washed if they want to avoid spreading germs. In addition, he noted that ditching candles altogether and using sparklers as cake toppers instead could be an even better option.

“I’ve never seen a clap out of candles, but I’d still encourage people to wash their hands,” he said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, there have been 3,600 deaths in total reported as a result of the coronavirus, with panic continuing to raise.