Emma Hernan Flaunts Perfect Physique In A Tiny Top And Denim Shorts

American model Emma Hernan recently took to her Instagram page and posted a new picture where she could be seen infusing style and sexiness to completely wow her fans.

In the snap, which was uploaded on Monday, March 9, the stunner could be seen rocking a tiny, pistachio-green crop top that struggled to contain her assets. As a result, Emma provided her fans with a generous view of her underboob. That’s not all, but she also put her taut stomach and abs on full display. The blond bombshell teamed her risque top with a pair of blue denim shorts that enabled her to show off her lean legs.

Staying true to form and to pull off a very chic look, Emma opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation that perfectly matched the model’s tanned skin tone. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blusher, opted for a mauve lipstick that she combined with a slick of gloss, nude eyeshadow, heavily-lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara applied over false eyelashes. The stunner finished off her makeup with well-defined eyebrows. She also had her nails painted with a shimmery nude polish.

She wore her long, blond tresses in soft curls and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders.

In terms of accessories, Emma opted for silver hoop earrings, a bohemian-style chain belt attached to one side of her shorts, while she also opted for a pair of purple sunglasses that she wore on her head while posing for the picture.

For the photoshoot, the model could be seen standing against the background of some brick walls, while according to the geotag, the snap was captured at Pink Taco, a restaurant chain based in Los Angeles, California. According to the tags in her post, her outfit was from the online fashion retailer, Revolve. She also tagged her makeup artist Sheila Harris, hairstylist Ricky Fraser and her photography service for acknowledgment.

Within an hour of going live, the snap garnered more than 7,000 likes and above 160 comments in which fans and followers praised Emma for her amazing body and sense of style.

“You ARE the perfect woman!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Love everything about this [photo],” another user chimed in.

“Wow, you’re so beautiful [heart and kiss emoji]” a third follower wrote.

“When I see you, I forget everything else, you gorgeous angel,” a fourth admirer remarked on Emma’s beauty.

Apart from her fans, many models also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation. These included Tiffany Stanley, Shannon Baker, Ella Rose, and Mamé Adjei.