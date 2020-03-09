Reality Steve Shares The Latest ‘Bachelor’ Spoilers Regarding Peter Weber’s Status With His Rumored Gal Now

Peter Weber won’t have to hide his current relationship status for much longer with the two-night The Bachelor finale airing this week. In the meantime, new spoilers from gossip king Reality Steve break down where things appear to stand at this point.

After months of teases from people connected to the show claiming that Reality Steve would not be able to pin down The Bachelor spoilers about Peter’s ending, the blogger now believes he has done just that. On Monday he shared his latest teasers, including some fairly significant shifts in comparison to what he revealed last week.

There have been numerous teases claiming that even Peter doesn’t know how his season ends. Now, Reality Steve’s spoilers can now add some context to that. If what he is now reporting turns out to be accurate, it won’t be hard to believe that there are still some unknowns for Peter and his rumored current partner.

In a nutshell, Reality Steve’s The Bachelor spoilers indicate that Madison Prewett quits before the final rose ceremony and Peter subsequently proposes to Hannah Ann Sluss. However, not long after that, Peter reportedly splits with Hannah Ann and pursues Madi with the hopes of reuniting.

“The biggest question is where is Peter and Madison’s relationship now. I don’t think it’s as solid as I reported on Thursday, but I also don’t think it’s dead in the water,” Reality Steve explains.

Last week, Reality Steve explained that he had heard that Peter might propose to Madi during Tuesday night’s After the Final Rose special. Now, he’s scaling back on that possibility. In fact, his latest The Bachelor spoilers suggest that Peter and Madi may not even be planning much of a future together, although it sounds as if he’s mostly speculating on this front.

“He’s with her or they’re working on things. I can’t imagine she’s 100% sold based on what he did during overnights, then going and getting engaged to Hannah Ann on the final day. But then again, it’s no different than what Arie did and he’s now married and has a baby with Lauren, so I guess anything is possible,” Reality Steve detailed.

Peter has been very specific in not answering questions regarding whether he is currently in love, in a relationship with anybody, or engaged. Based on Reality Steve’s spoilers regarding what happened at the end of filming and since then, now it makes sense why The Bachelor has played coy and chosen his words carefully.

Does Reality Steve have the spoilers for The Bachelor right at this point? Is Peter now with Madi and will they be able to make their relationship work in the real world? Fans are bracing themselves for a crazy couple of nights and answers are finally on the way.