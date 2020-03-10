Polina Malinovskaya Sizzles In Tight Blue Lingerie For Steamy New Instagram Post

Polina Malinovskaya took to Instagram earlier today to share a stunning shot while clad in some skimpy lingerie. Over the past few days, the blonde beauty has been delighting her fans with a number of photos that show her in barely-there bikinis and today, she took to her popular page to share not just one but two new photos while rocking some sexy blue lingerie.

In the first image in the series of two, Malinovskaya stood in a well-lit room, looking straight into the camera with a slight smile on her face. The model put one hand near her ear and the other on her hip, showing off her flawless figure in a tight blue one-piece that featured sheer material throughout and flaunting her skin underneath. The Russian beauty also showed off a hint of cleavage in the image and luckily she stood in front of a mirror while her pert derriere was also on display.

For the smoking hot shot, the model wore her long, blond locks parted in the middle and they fell all the way down her back. Additionally, she wore a beautiful application of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, and blush. The second picture showed the model in the same blue outfit but looking posing a slightly different way.

In the caption of the update, she included a broken heart emoji and tagged retailer Pretty Little Thing. The post has only been live for a short amount of time but it’s already earning the beauty a ton of attention with over 189,000 likes in addition to well over 700 comments and that number only continues to climb. Some Instagrammers commented on the photo to let her know that she looks smoking hot while many others let her know that they are huge fans.

“Seriously didn’t know that women could look that sexy,” one follower gushed, adding a series of heart-eye emoji.

“You are amazing. I am a huge fan,” a second follower commented in addition to a number of flame emoji.

“Your boyfriend is not playing Lottery because for sure he won already the BIG prize!,” one more Instagrammer chimed in.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the beauty sizzled in another hot look, that time one that was just as revealing. The blond beauty tagged the photo in Bali and in the double-photo update, her gorgeous figure was on full display in a skimpy nude bikini that left little to the imagination while she put her toned derrière and arms on display. It comes as no surprise that the photo racked up thousands of likes.