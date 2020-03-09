Bri Teresi Flaunts Cleavage In Daringly Low-Cut Outfit

Bri Teresi’s most recent Instagram share showed her flaunting her chest. The blond bombshell has been showing off her killer figure in a number of hot outfits in recent weeks, including several that she wore as part of her partnership with popular brand Guess. Earlier today, she took to her page to share another steamy photo from the clothing retailer.

In the picture-perfect black-and-white shot, Teresi appeared to be in her element, striking a pose indoors. She wore her long blond locks parted off to the side and the outgrowth on her hair was visible. The model added some curls to her long and flowing mane as it fell all the way down to her shoulders. The stunner also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included intense black eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick, adding some big, white hoop earrings as accessories.

The Maxim model left little to the imagination in an all-black outfit that came complete with an incredibly sexy design, one that featured a low-plunging neckline and showed massive amounts of cleavage. The ensemble had a number of silver buckles on the side and accentuated her trim waist as well. In the caption of the share, she told her followers that this was one of her favorite shots, tagging Guess in the post. Teresi also geotagged hr location in San Jose, California.

The post has only been live on her page for a few short minutes but it’s already earning the bombshell a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 900 likes and 50-plus comments. While many Instagrammers used their words to rave over her cleavage, countless others expressed their thoughts in heart, flame, and heart-eye emoji.

“You are the definition of beauty bri to me. :)” one follower gushed, adding a few flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Omg you are a Real goddess please notice me baby,” a second social media user chimed in.

“WOW!! Beautiful and stunning!!,” another fan added.

“Always so beautiful and sexy as always,” one more person chimed in.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the social media star sizzled in another NSFW look while she was whipping up some eggs in the kitchen. In the photo, Teresi rocked a lacy red bra from H&M that dipped into her chest, pairing the outfit with matching red panties that exposed her toned legs as well. As usual, the post earned rave reviews from fans.