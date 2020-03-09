Shania Twain Looks Amazing In Light Blue Silk Dress At ‘I Still Believe’ Premiere

Shania Twain might be one of music’s most famous faces but she’s also dipped into the world of acting. The “That Don’t Impress Me Much” chart-topper stars in Andrew and Jon Erwin’s latest film, I Still Believe, and attended the movie premiere.

Twain, 54, stunned in a light blue dress made out of silk material. The long-sleeved garment was floor-length and had open-cut sleeves that showcased her arms. The music icon unbuttoned the top half of the gown which displayed her decolletage and opted for no necklaces for the occasion. She put on a number of rings and sported her light curly brunette hair up.

In her most recent Instagram update, Twain uploaded three photos from the premiere and shared them within one post.

In the first shot, she posed alongside actor Gary Sinise. The “Man! I Feel Like A Women!” hitmaker was captured standing on the carpet in front of a white backdrop with the movie’s name written on it. Both Twain and Sinise both flashed a smile directly at the camera and looked happy to be in each other’s company.

In the next slide, she was photographed alongside KJ Apa, who also plays a role in the film. They both were caught inside the event with smiles on their faces and looked excited about the project they were promoting.

In the third and final frame, Twain was snapped in a group photo on the carpet. She stood in between Apa, Sinise, and actress Britt Robertson who wowed in an eye-catching short yellow dress with black heels.

For her caption, Twain explained to fans that she had a wonderful time at the premiere and that she cried, laughed, and loved every second of the film. She expressed that she can’t wait for others to see it and that it is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on March 13.

In the span of 23 hours, her post racked up more than 34,000 likes and over 320 comments, proving to be popular with her 1.1 million followers.

“You look so beautiful with your blue dress,” one user wrote.

“I can’t wait for it to come out…. you always look so stunning and I love the blue!” another shared, adding multiple love heart emoji.

“So excited for you and this movie! You are amazing,” remarked a third fan.

“The most beautiful woman in the world. I love you Shania,” a fourth admirer commented.

According to IMDb, in I Still Believe, she plays the character Terry Camp. This is Twain’s first acting role since 2019’s Trading Paint.