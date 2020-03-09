Amanda Bynes Reportedly Ordered To Enter Mental Health Facility

Amanda Bynes has reportedly been ordered to enter a mental health facility according to a report from The Blast. The news comes after the She’s the Man actress split from her fiance just weeks after announcing her engagement.

According to the report, Amanda and her family met with a judge last week to discuss her conservatorship. At the hearing, Amanda was reportedly ordered and agreed to voluntarily enter a mental health treatment facility. Since she agreed to enter the facility, she was not immediately taken from the courthouse, but was required to check-in to the facility this past weekend. However, she never showed up at the facility and now her family are reportedly “weighing their options” as the actress is allegedly “refusing to cooperate.”

Prior to the hearing, Amanda had taken to her Instagram account to post a video about her conservatorship. In the video, she talked about her monthly mental health therapy and explained that she felt she shouldn’t be going to a facility that charges $5,200 each month when she could go elsewhere that takes her insurance and charges significantly less.

The report from The Blast states that not only was Amanda there with her family, but Paul Michael was also there. At the time, the two were engaged. Amanda’s mental health as well as her engagement were discussed at the hearing. Sources told the site that following the hearing, Paul allegedly “freaked out” after realizing “how bad off” Amanda reportedly is. Not only that, but Paul also reportedly worried about his sobriety and how the situation could potentially impact that. He and Amanda reportedly met at an AA meeting. The two split not long after the hearing, though Paul spoke out and admitted that he “loves” Amanda and that she is his “best friend.”

Amanda’s family doesn’t want to see her “go back on her word” and rather want her to voluntarily enter the facility. However, if she does not cooperate, there may be other steps taken to “ensure her safety.”

The actress has yet to speak out about the recent hearing or about the split from her fiance. However, she did take to social media to scrub her account of any mention of Paul including pictures and videos she had posted over the past few weeks. Pictures of her engagement ring posted on Valentine’s Day are also gone from the account, though she has been out and about over the past week. She shared a photo of herself in Ikea last week which she called “Disneyland for adults.”