Colombian Fitness Model Ariana James Flaunts Toned Abs In Tied Top & Ripped Denim

Ariana James took to Instagram to share another sexy shot of herself clad in a tied crop top and sexy jeans. The fitness model spent the weekend working out and promoting Bang Energy drink and shared the photos and video on her popular page. Earlier today, she kicked off the week right, showing off her gorgeous body in a more dressed-up look.

In the new photo that was added to her feed, the model posed outside, leaning one arm against a car door and resting the other at her side. She looked off into the distance, wearing a serious look on her face and showing off her flawless figure. James showcasing plenty of skin in a tight-fitting white crop top that tied in the middle and also featured a cut-out below her chest, showing off some cleavage as well as her taut tummy. She paired the look with high-waisted jeans that had rips all over, and her toned legs were visible as well.

Also on display was the beauty’s beautifully-manicured pink nails. She wore her long, dark locks down and straight and they all fell down one side of her chest. In addition, the fitness model showed off her stunning features in an application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. She included a caption in Spanish in addition to a heart-eye emoji.

“For a world full of women who support each other, without envy or egos,” the caption translates.

Since the photo update went live on her page, it’s earned the social media star a ton of attention from her 2.3 million-plus followers with more than 89,000 likes in addition to upwards of 1,000 comments. Some followers chimed in using English while others wrote in Spanish but one thing was for sure — they couldn’t get over how amazing she looks.

“Mam you are just so beautiful literally i cant ignore your posts,” one follower commented, adding a series of flame emoji.

“YOU MADE MY MONDAY WITH THIS PICTURE GORGEOUS,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“You are the most beautiful woman that I have ever laid eyes on. My goodness gracious,” another social media user added.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that the model has strutted her stuff in another insanely sexy outfit. Last month, The Inquisitr reported that the model got sexy for a photo op, rocking a black cropped sweatshirt with a dinosaur graphic on it. She added a pair of lace panties, leaving little to the imagination.