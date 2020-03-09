Iulia Valentina Shows Off Insane Body In White Bikini At The Beach

Instagram sensation and YouTuber Iulia Valentina recently spent her time at the beach and thought she would update her fans on what she wore. The model took to her social media page today to add a new sexy snapshot wherein she rocked a white bikini set that showed off her curvaceous physique.

The 25-year-old stunner sported a short-sleeved sports-style bikini top with a ruched design on the side. It had a plunging neckline that showed off her ample cleavage. Also, the swimwear seemed to have no pads, although Iulia’s buxom curves were not so visible, thanks to the lighting. She wore a white pair of bikini bottoms that had thin straps that sat high on her curvy hips, accentuating her slim waist and flat stomach.

In the snapshot, Iulia posed sideways with her left leg forward while she looked at a distance. As it was windy, she kept her hair from covering her face and held them in place with her hands. The beautiful turquoise blue waters coming up to shore and the fine, white sand were seen in the background.

The Romanian hottie wore a glamorous makeup application that included darkened brows, faux lashes with mascara, and pink color on her full lips. She sported her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled straight. Iulia wore her usual pendant necklace with her beach day ensemble.

In the caption, she mentioned that she posted the same photo first on her second Instagram account. She also thanked her fans for reaching 1.3 million followers. There was no geotag indicated in the post.

Within only two hours of going live on the popular photo-sharing app, the sexy snapshot has accrued more than 30,000 likes and almost 240 comments. Many of her admirers showered the model with numerous compliments in the comments section of the post. While some of Iulia’s fans focused on her beautiful looks, others expressed their excitement at the sheer display of skin. Meanwhile, some followers were speechless and just dropped a trail of emoji.

“What a babe! Also loving that bikini, so cute!” one of her fans commented on the post.

“Sizzling body shape and an outfit that is so stylish. You rock, Iulia. You are so beautiful,” another admirer gushed, adding a string of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are looking fantastic. You are so pretty! Where’s your bathing suit from?!” a third social media user chimed in.

“You have one very lucky boyfriend, young lady. Congrats on reaching 1.3 million. So beautiful!” a fourth Instagram follower added.