American Model Holly Luyah Looks Windswept & Gorgeous In A Tan Dress

American Instagram model Holly Luyah looked absolutely gorgeous in two new photos shared on her Instagram page on Sunday, March 8. The raven-haired beauty stood on a dock at Lake Hefner in Oklahoma while wearing the Wrapped in Warmth Dress Set designed by Fashion Nova.

Holly rocked a tanned square-neck mini dress made of ribbed knit material with spaghetti straps and a long-sleeve cardigan with cuffs. She looked extremely fashionable and happy to be basking in the sun. Both photos showed her dark tresses ruffled by a gentle breeze. In the second pic, Holly attempted to stray a few flyaway hairs while her body was turned toward the camera. In the first snap, she turned herself in profile and looked over her shoulder at the camera with a coquettish smile on her full, red lips.

Her outfit was fitting for a day by the lake. She posed on a walkway that appeared to be in a marina, as multiple boats were visible in the background.

To complete her overall look, Holly wore a little bit of blush on her apple cheeks, and she thickened her eyelashes with mascara. She also appeared to have a fresh manicure with her nails painted pink.

Her dress’s short-length allowed the model to give her fans a fantastic view of her thighs and the voluptuous curve of her rear end.

According to her caption, this seemed to be one of her first times in Oklahoma as she said she was enjoying exploring the location and asked her followers to give her some recommendations on places to go and things to see.

In less than a day, Holly’s latest Instagram share earned over 54,200 likes and more than 700 comments. Fans were awestruck by her beauty and the elegance of her photos. They were also happy to offer her recommendations of things to do on her Oklahoma trip. Dozens of people complimented her for looking stunning and classy.

“Look at them thighs,” praised one person.

“Gorgeous sweetie Soo sexy,” gushed another user.

“Beige dresses are the cutest!” complimented a third admirer, adding a starry eyed emoji to their remark.

“[I]t seriously should be illegal for you to be this beautiful!!!” chimed in a fourth contributor, inserting multiple emoji to their comment.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Holly had shared a sexy pic of herself emerging from a swimming pool soaking wet while wearing a clingy t-shirt that said “Babe With The Power,” and form-fitting black panties.