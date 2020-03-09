‘General Hospital’ Fans React To Maxie Standing By Peter And Blasting Spinelli

After a new round of scheming last week on General Hospital, Peter seems to have been successful in escaping detection for his crimes once again. Word of this latest turn of events spread throughout Port Charles during Monday’s show and this led to an intense confrontation between Maxie and Spinelli. By the looks of things, fans aren’t very happy about how this storyline is progressing.

Maxie was beside herself to learn that Obrecht had been arrested and was allegedly responsible for Drew’s death and the attack on Franco and Andre. She tearily told Anna that she couldn’t believe she hadn’t picked up on it and soon Spinelli approached her wanting to talk. He asked to talk to her alone, without Peter, but she refused.

Naturally, Peter wasn’t about to voluntarily walk away from this conversation. He knows that Robert, Jason, and Sam have been suspicious of him and he’s well aware of the fact that Spinelli is skeptical of him as well.

Spinelli explained that he didn’t believe Obrecht had done the things she was accused of, but Maxie wasn’t ready to hear what he had to say. She defended Peter, even going so far as to say she planned to spend the rest of her life with him, and she warned that Spinelli essentially had to check himself.

Spinelli is determined to put Peter behind bars and away from Maxie. Does he have enough evidence to convince her he's a killer?

Tune into a tense, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @wesramsey pic.twitter.com/6dtxwhnhqY — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 9, 2020

Soon, Spinelli realized that there was nothing he could do to convince Maxie he was right and he walked away. Throughout all of this, Peter calmly watched it all, straight-faced and smug while relishing the fact that he is on the brink of getting everything he wants.

Though viewer frustration has been building for a while, it looks like General Hospital fans are quite frustrated by how Maxie is being written right now. People want the Maxie they know and love back and they want Peter gone.

“Maxie used to be witty and spunky. Now, I don’t even think a fuse could light a fire under her stupid a**,” shared one frustrated General Hospital fan on Twitter.

“Okay where are my Anna and Maxie?! Like the real Anna and Maxie would know that they are being played?!” tweeted another viewer.

“Peter seriously gives me the heebie jeebies everytime he’s on. Maxie & Anna are looking like gullible airheads. Why destroy 2 strong, intelligent women for a creepy dirtbag?” wrote another General Hospital supporter on Twitter.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that it will not take Obrecht long to figure out that Peter set her up and she’ll be ruthless in trying to prove her innocence. Anna and Maxie may be intent on ignoring what they are hearing from Jason and Spinelli, but it seems certain it’s only a matter of time before they have no choice but to face this.

It’ll surely be a hard fall for Maxie when she finds out the extent of Peter’s lies and crimes. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps hint that the tension will remain high between Anna and Jason next week and this surely means that Maxie will remain in the dark for now, even though fans are quite unhappy about it.