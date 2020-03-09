Bianca Taylor Posts A Hot Video Of Herself Twerking In Snakeskin Short Shorts

Fitness model Bianca Taylor started her week off with some twerking, and luckily for her 718,000 followers, she decided to share a video of her booty-popping on her Instagram page. The stunner wore a crop top and snakeskin short shorts to ensure her fans could get the perfect visual of her body in action.

“Twerking into the week like and leaving the bad vibes behind,” she wrote in her caption, adding a silly face, the sign of horns, and waving emoji to her remark.

For the video, Bianca twerked her perky behind to the song “Orange Soda” by Baby Keem. She danced in front of a wall with a large yellow circle and an orange background. Her geotag said she was somewhere in Los Angeles, California. It appeared like there was a spotlight on her for the majority of the video as well.

She twerked in every position imaginable, beginning by leaning forward with her hands on her thighs and then transitioning to facing the wall. She even did the splits and twerked on the ground for a while and several other complicated positions. The camerawork was varied, mixing it up between close-ups on her derriere and medium shots. There was some editing to make the footage look like a music video. Several of the clips were layered over the top of one another.

Bianca left her long dark hair loose, allowing it to flow freely down her back and in front, depending on which way she was positioned at any given moment. The majority of her tattoos were also left visible, and it appeared that she was wearing a full face of makeup.

In less than five hours, Bianca’s video earned more than 18,000 views and over 4,700 likes. Hundreds of her fans poured into her comments section to admire her body and her twerking talent. The majority of them were in agreement that she should share more videos like it.

“I’m just here like… How do u do that?” wrote one inquisitive person.

“Wow! Thank you so much for the twerking video Yes I want to see more videos!” exclaimed another user, interspersing their comment with multiple emoji.

“You should do a how to twerk video!” contributed a third fan.

“Mama that [peach emoji] got me looking like one of those ‘bobble heads.’…..and I love it,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that the sexy stunner had shared a smoking hot photograph of herself wearing an extremely skimpy metallic gold micro bikini.