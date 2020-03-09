Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Reportedly Plan On Having Children After His Upcoming ‘Changes’ Tour

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly ready to start a family following his comeback tour.

The pair have been married for over a year, and many of their fans are excited about the possibility of baby Biebers running around in the near future. According to Hollywood Life, the couple is also ready to start a family very soon. However, a source reportedly revealed to the outlet that the couple is taking their time when it comes to having children. They reportedly want to ride the success of Bieber’s studio album, Changes, which he released back in February. The “Yummy” singer will also be touring the album later this year, and Baldwin is expected to join him for a few dates.

“Once all his music commitments, like touring, are fulfilled, Justin would like to start a family with Hailey,” the source shared.

The source also confirmed that Bieber isn’t the only one who is putting off having a baby right away. Baldwin is also reportedly “completely on board with that timeframe, as well.” The couple will reportedly revisit the conversation of having children once Bieber’s tour ends this September.

“He’s very eager to get on stage again and deliver a show that people will remember and talk about for a long time,” the insider continued, followed by saying that Bieber “wants to show the haters that he’s still got it.”

Since getting married in September 2018, Baldwin and Bieber have been asked several times when they will be ready to begin having babies together. Bieber was recently asked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show how many children he would like to have with the model. Instead of giving the talk show host an answer, he said it would be up to his wife, who will be the one carrying their children. Baldwin herself has said the idea of having kids of her own is a “closer reality” now that she’s a married woman. She also said she’s always seen herself having children, and that she “loves kids.”

Bieber dropped Changes this past Valentine’s Day. The album is a celebration of his marriage to Baldwin, and is his first studio album since he released Purpose in 2015. Following his five-year hiatus, Bieber is reportedly ready now more than ever to return to the stage. He recently performed on Saturday Night Live and is also set to perform at the Billboard Music Awards next month.

Baldwin has been busy with her career as well. She shared on her Instagram page on Friday, February 28 that she graced the cover of Vogue Germany for its March issue.