Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Toned Body In Blue Bikini

The Kardashian-Jenner clan spent a relaxing weekend in Palm Springs, giving eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian the opportunity to show off her toned body in a blue string bathing suit, as US Magazine reports, the forty-year-old mother of three posted a photo of herself on Instagram in the bikini and an oversized straw hat. In the photo, Kourtney holds nephew Psalm West and smiles at the nine-month-old.

As E! News reports, the family took a trip to family matriarch Kris Jenner’s lavish vacation home. The family enjoyed spending time together by the pool, and the adults partied at a gay bar and attended a drag show at Toucans Tiki Lounge on Saturday night.

Kourtney was accompanied by her ex, Scott Disick, along with their children — Mason, 10, Penelope,7, and Reign,5. Kim, Khloe, and Kylie each brought their children on vacation, though their respective partners were not featured in any photos on social. Disick, who is currently in a relationship with Sofia Richie, and Kourtney seem to have an amicable relationship. As Life & Style reports, Disick even joked with Kourtney on Instagram after she posted a photo captioned “got an 8:30 res at Dorsia,” a nod to the movie American Psycho. Disick commented on the caption with another American Psycho reference, saying “Dorsia at 8:30, ha! You will never get a table at that time!”

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Though Disick doesn’t follow Kourtney on Instagram, sources say there is no tension between them and that the Poosh.com founder approves of Richie.

“Sofia gets along with everyone in the family, which is great because it’s like Scott never left. It’s such a cliché, but they really are one big, happy family.”

But the recent season of the family’s long-running reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, sees the tension between Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe escalate. In the trailer for season 18, Kim and Kourtney seemingly come to blows after Kourtney says “you have nothing to say” before throwing a water bottle at Kim. Kim responds by saying “don’t ever come at me like that” before pulling her arm backward and appearing to punch Kourtney. Though the reason for the fight has not yet been revealed, Kourtney’s announcement in season 17 that she wanted to take a step back room the cameras and focus on motherhood, as well as her insistence on not having the cameras around for every moment of their lives, has played a role in the sisters’ tension with each other.