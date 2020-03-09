Hannah Palmer Shows Lots Of Sideboob In A Sexy Cut-Out Bikini At The Beach

Hannah Palmer was in a nostalgic mood earlier today, taking to Instagram to share a pair of steamy bikini shots from her recent getaway to Cancun, Mexico. The upload brought some serious heat to her page and saw the blond beauty showing off her incredible beach body in a seductive cut-out swimsuit, one that cheekily flaunted her buxom curves.

The gorgeous model was wearing a black two-piece that left little to the imagination, and consisted of a very revealing one-sleeve top and teeny bottoms. The top was particularly eye-catching, as it featured a large cutout that gashed across the front, exposing a good portion of her perky chest. Hannah flashed a copious amount of side-boob in the racy number, which also completely bared one of her chiseled shoulders. The top boasted a single mid-length sleeve that accentuated her slender arm, and had a square neckline that created plenty of decolletage.

Meanwhile, the skimpy bottoms were a high-cut design that perfectly showcased the stunner’s curvy hips. The item had a high waistline that rose just below her navel, highlighting her sculpted tummy and narrow waist.

Hannah completed the sexy bikini look with a chic glam that emphasized her beautiful features. The stunning blonde chose a discreet mascara to bring out her hazel eyes and rocked a matte, pastel-pink shade on her full lips. She wore her golden tresses with a side-part and styled in luscious waves that brushed over her shoulders.

The 21-year-old hottie proudly showed off her killer curves in the saucy swimwear as she soaked up the sun at the beach. The first photo shared with fans was a half-body shot that spotlighted her hourglass frame, putting the emphasis on her trim midriff and shapely chest. Hannah had both hands raised to her head, gently clasping her lush mane, and was looking directly into the camera with a coy smile. The snap offered a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage, and teased the model’s hips. The background was a typical, tropical beachscape complete with quaint straw umbrellas and chaise lounge chairs. Another bikini-clad person could be seen relaxing on one of the chairs, suggesting that Hannah was not alone.

The bombshell got on her knees for the second snap, posing on the soft, white sand. She leaned one elbow against a nearby wooded table and parted her legs, resting her other hand on her toned thigh. She tilted her head to the side in a coquettish gesture, and showcased her delicate, clear-pink manicure. The new pose brought a change of scenery, as the view now described two rows of neatly arranged beach umbrellas, each of them towering over a comfy lounge chair.

Hannah captioned the post with a sun emoji and credited online fashion retailer, Oh Polly, for the bikini. The update proved to be very popular among her numerous admirers, garnering more than 4,000 likes in just three minutes of going live. In the space of one hour, the photos amassed a little shy of 37,000 likes and 430 comments.

Among the people who chimed in on the shots was Greek-Ecuadorian model, Amanda Trivizas.

“Lmao me pondering how you look so good in the background,” the sizzling brunette said of the first photo, adding three laughing emoji.

Cuban-American model Yaslen Clemente also had something to say about Hannah’s stylish bikini look. “Beautiful,” wrote the Latina stunner.

Social media star Ana Paula Saenz also took notice of Hannah’s post. “Wow,” commented the Mexican model.