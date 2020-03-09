‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Ordered To Kill Kate, Justin Confides In Jack

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, March 10, 2020 promise some emotional moments and shocking drama as the week rolls on in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) continue to be under the control of his devilish father, Stefano DiMera — aka Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols).

Chad will not only help Stefano apprehend Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) so that she can be submitted to Dr. Rolf’s (William Utay) medical procedure, but he’ll also be ordered to kill Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow).

Of course, Kate has been like a mother to Chad and he would never want to cause her any pain or harm. However, under the mind control of his father he’s likely to do anything.

Fans may remember that Kate betrayed Stefano in a big way when she gave away the fact that he’s parading around in Steve’s body, and ruined his plans to take Marlena out of the country.

Now, Stefano wants revenge on his former wife. He’ll tell Chad that she needs to be taken care of, and he’ll set out to perform the murderous task. However, Kate is smart and strong, and she’ll likely realize that something is going on with Chad.

Meanwhile, Stefano will be thrilled when Dr. Rolf performs a procedure on Marlena that is supposed to make her submit to his will. Following the process, he’ll look to connect with her to find out if she’ll really follow his orders and fall head over heels in love with him.

All the while, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will be desperate to find Marlena and get her out of Stefano’s clutches. He’ll have no idea where his beloved wife could be, so he’ll turn to Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso) for answers.

John will see Gina’s help, and although she considers him the love of her life, she likely won’t betray Stefano with any information that she could give.

Finally, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) will have an emotional conversation with Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford). Justin will reveal that he’s terrified that he’s going to lose his girlfriend, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans).

Justin has seen how much Kayla still loves Steve, and she wants to try and get Stefano’s essence out of his body and set his mind right. If that happens, Days of Our Lives fans could see a Steve and Kayla reunion in the very near future. Sadly, that would leave Justin out in the cold.