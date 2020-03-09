Emily Ratajkowski Marches For International Women’s Day: ‘Respect Female Existence Or Expect Our Resistance’

On Sunday, Emily Ratajkowski showed up on Instagram in a photo showing the “Blurred Lines” babe as she marched during International Women’s Day. For the activity, the 28-year-old supermodel rocked a simple white crop top, jeans, a brown belt, and sunglasses as she walked alongside other women on a sunny day in London. Some were dressed like EmRata while others wore costumes, including one female who dressed as if she had been cast as one of the fertile voiceless in The Handmaid’s Tale.

The scene in Blighty was full of meaning for those who took part in the 2020 International Women’s Day march, as were similar undertakings happening throughout the far reaches of the globe this past weekend.

.”…women around the world participated in organized protest over a long list of social ills, including femicide, fascism, and unequal labor standards,” explained The Cut.

The source pointed out that women in Southeast Asia — including Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines — “demanded more labor protections and rights.”

In Pakistan, both women and men marched even though threats from conservatives threatened to shut down the peaceful proceedings.

In London where EmRata marched, women were on hand “to advocate for the full decriminalization of sex work and labor protections,” according to The Independent.

Because buying and selling sex in both England and Wales is legal, their demands — which ranged from pension provision and paid sick leave to guaranteed basic pay — were valid. In fact, sex workers and strippers union representative Shiri Shalmy noticed a recent change.

“Activism is starting to have a positive impact on the ground,” she stated via The Independent.

Meanwhile, Emrata’s post was widely noticed. Her Sunday social media update earned more than 1.3 million likes and over 4,500 comments within a day of going live.

Some followers took issue with Emily and her thoughts expressed on International Women’s Day.

“What’s your resistance? Stop taking your clothes off?” stated one follower.

“Women’s stories equate for.5% of history that is absolute nonsense sorry I agree about equal rights and equal opportunities but.5% come on that’s a reach,” remarked another Instagram user.

“Yeah I guess you have had a difficult life,” snidely suggested a third follower, who added a crying-laughing face emoji.

However, some of Emily’s fans were quick to applaud what she and the other women were doing as they marched for to bring attention to the effort.

“Woman are a very special creation of God. Let us acknowledge all the sacrifices they make for us. Happy International women’s day,” stated one person.