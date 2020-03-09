Cindy Prado Dances On The Beach In A White Crochet Bikini And Sexy Tassel Skirt

Cindy Prado stunned her Instagram followers with another bikini-clad post that is getting noticed for more reasons than one. The Cuban hottie shared the multi-slide upload to her page on Monday.

A sizzling video of the model dancing on Tulum Beach kicked off Cindy’s latest social media appearance. She was seen swaying her hips back and forth as the breeze blew her long tresses all around her face. The following six slides were all still photos taken as the 28-year-old frolicked in the sand with a huge smile across her face, all the while looking smoking hot in a sexy bikini from Fashion Nova that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Cindy stunned in her white crochet two-piece that popped against her deep, allover tan. The set included a minuscule top, which the babe put a unique spin on by wearing it upside-down. She tied its thin, string straps around her chest, giving it a bandeau style that left very little to the imagination. Its triangle-shaped cups in the inverted style were crisscrossed in the middle of her bosom, creating a revealing cut-out that left an eyeful of cleavage well on display.

The Instagram model also wore a pair of matching white bikini bottoms, though they were covered up by the white maxi skirt that she wore over top of the garment. The skirt was made of long tassels that blew all around Cindy as she walked in the sand, offering her audience teasing glimpse of her sculpted legs and curves. Meanwhile, its crocheted waistband sat high up on the stunner’s hips, highlighting her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

Cindy completed her look with a pair of statement sandals that were adorned with seashells, and carried a trendy straw purse over her shoulder. She also accessorized with a thick choker necklace, gold bracelets, and dainty hoop earrings that gave her ensemble just the right amount of bling. Her honey-brown hair was worn down in loose, beachy waves, and she wore a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop.

Fans wasted no time in showing Cindy’s skin-baring new Instagram post some love. It has earned over 9,000 likes within its first hour on the platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for the social media sensation’s jaw-dropping display.

“Great moves,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Cindy a “goddess.”

“Your smile is just gorgeous,” a third follower wrote.

“Wow!! Absolutely perfect!!” a fourth admirer quipped.

Cindy has been flooding her followers with steamy snaps from her vacation in Tulum. Just yesterday, she shared another set of photos that saw her relaxing by the beach in a skimpy coral bikini. That look proved popular as well, racking up over 32,000 likes.