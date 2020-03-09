‘Love Is Blind’ Star Jessica Batten Poses In A Bikini, Reveals She Has Known One Of Her Co-Stars For 10 Years

The reality star says she's 'Chillin' like a villain' after breaking ex-fiance Mark Cuevas' heart on the Netflix dating experiment.

Love is Blind star Jessica Batten posed in a bikini days after the reunion for the binge-worthy Netflix dating show.

After her controversial love story gone wrong played out on the Netflix hit, the 34-year-old reality star rocked a tan two-piece and declared she was the show’s villain. Jessica also dished that she has actually known one of her co-stars for 10 years.

In a new photo posted to Instagram, Jessica is basking in the sun in Manhattan Beach, California. The reality star is tanned and toned as she rocks stylish sunglasses and holds a cowboy hat in her hand while lounging on a pier. Jessica, who emerged the “villain” on the inaugural season of the Netflix dating experiment, captioned the pic to note that she is “chillin'” like a villain.

In comments to the post, fans remarked on Jessica’s poses, including fellow reality TV villain Olivia Caridi, who made headlines for her villainous behavior when she was a contestant on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor.

“Villains gotta vill,” Caridi joked.

“Bahahaha we love a queen that can poke fun at herself,” another added.

Others asked Jessica if she hopes one of her former Love is Blind suitors is checking out her Instagram page.

“Hoping Barnett sees this?” one follower asked.

“She’s working it. That’s for damn sure… ” another chimed in.

Other fans pointed out that the Netflix dating experiment taped more than a year ago and all of the stars have long moved on.

While the cast has moved on – Love is Blind ended with multiple engagements and two marriages – a still-single Jessica recently admitted that one of her co-stars on the show has been in her life for a decade, according to Cosmopolitan. In a recent Instagram Q&A, Jessica admitted that she has known Kelly Chase for ages. Kelly was engaged to Kenny Barnes on the show, but she blindsided him by breaking up with him at the altar on their wedding day.

When one follower asked Jessica, “Did you know Kelly before the show?” the blond beauty replied, “I’ve known Kel for 10 years!” She also shared a photo of her and Kelly with brunette hair while on a trip together back in the day.

Cosmo notes that it’s not far-fetched that Jessica and Kelly knew each other before the show, as the first season of Love is Blind was filmed with 30 contestants who were all living in Atlanta at the time in order to give relationships the best chance of working.

Jessica was ultimately engaged to Mark Cuevas, but, like Kelly, she ended their relationship at the altar on their wedding day.