‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Next Week: Wyatt Forms An Unexpected Attachment To Sally

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will have a surprising effect on Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). He will find that he has already formed an emotional attachment to her in the short time since they’ve been back together, per She Knows Soaps.

Wyatt and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) agreed to part ways for Sally’s sake. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) had told them that Sally was dying and only had one month left to live. Wyatt himself had witnessed Sally’s shaking hands and how she struggled to keep her balance. He and Flo had decided that they would separate for a short while so that Wyatt could make Sally happy.

Wyatt returned to Sally, and although she didn’t tell him about her illness, they decided to focus on the present. She told him that he had given her something worth living for. Wyatt was determined to give her new memories and to make the most of her last few weeks. And although Sally questioned Katie and asked her if she had told Wyatt, it seems as if she’s willing to accept her word that she did not. Sally doesn’t want Wyatt or any of her loved ones to know that she’s terminally ill because she doesn’t want to put them through that.

So, when Wyatt asked Sally to move back to the beach house, he had to pretend that he didn’t know about her illness. Wyatt also had to pass Sally’s interrogation because he had already hurt her in the past. Luckily, he was able to satisfy her questions about Flo. As far as Sally’s concerned, he’s no longer with his ex because he chose her over the blonde. He told Sally that he loves her and had made a mistake by going back to Flo. He admitted that he would always have a soft spot for Flo, but wanted a future with Sally.

The soap opera spoilers state that during the week of March 16, Wyatt will secretly meet Flo. But instead of being glad to spend time with his former high school sweetheart, he will feel guilty about meeting her behind Sally’s back. It seems as if he has put everything into Sally’s final few weeks, including his heart.Wyatt may have formed an unexpected emotional attachment to Sally and is no longer with her out of pity or regret. Will Flo come to regret her decision of giving Wyatt and Sally one last chance to be together?