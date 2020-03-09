Vanessa Bryant And Her Daughters Posed In Front Of A Kobe & Gianna Mural For Heartwarming Picture

The mother shared a picture of her oldest daughter in front of the touching mural.

Vanessa Bryant updated her Instagram profile image to a photo of her and her daughters posing in front of a beautiful mural honoring Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna. Later she posted an adorable picture of her daughter Natalia standing by herself in front of the mural.

The grieving widow has remained fairly active on Instagram in the wake of the tragic helicopter crash on January 26 which took the lives of Kobe, Gianna and seven other passengers. Bryant has made several touching posts to her over 13.5 million followers since making her account public.

On March 08, the mother updated her profile picture to a family photo. The touching snap had Vanessa wearing all black and sunglasses while standing beside 17-year-old Natalia, 3-year-old Bianka and holding her 8-month-old Capri. Behind the four Bryant ladies was a heartwarming piece of artwork depicting a bonding moment between the Los Angeles Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter.

The mural had Gianna resting her head on her father’s shoulder with a giant smile across her face while Bryant kissed his daughter on the top of her head. Vanessa shared another shot of the artwork in a picture of her oldest daughter, Natalia standing alone in front of it.

This photo of the teenager wearing a navy and white dress with a hand on her hip was taken before her school’s winter formal and offered a better view of the artwork which had a halo above Gianna’s head. It was shared a day ago and received over 4.9 million likes and over 60,000 comments.

Fans and friends poured in comments filled with hearts and praying-hands emojis. Many complimented the mother on her display of strength in the face of tragedy.

“You’re the mascot for international women’s day!” a fan wrote, “Thank you for staying so strong and allowing other women that are going through similar situations in their life look up to u for courage.”

“To see her smiling means everything in this moment. May God continue to give you and your family peace and strength to live,” another user replied.

Many commented on how much the 17-year-old resembled a younger-version of her mother.

“Oh wow!! I thought it was you!! Love you both,” a friend commented.

“Aww Natalia…Strong and beautiful like mommy, mommy’s twin,” a follower wrote.

“Mini Vanessa!!!” a fan said.

Bryant has used Instagram to not only make touching posts honoring her husband and daughter but to also make public statements. On March 01 she posted a statement from her lawyer in regards to news breaking that some first responders took unauthorized photographs.