Hillary Clinton Is Banking On Joe Biden’s Gaffes To Get Her On His 2020 Ticket, Fox News Contributor Says

In a Monday appearance on America’s Newsroom, Fox News contributor John Sununu expressed his belief that Hillary Clinton is making a play for a spot as vice president on Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden‘s 2020 ticket.

“I think as almost everything the Clintons do, there is a bigger purpose behind what’s going on,” Sununu said.

“I think she is actually angling to be the vice presidential nominee hoping the party will understand that if Biden is the nominee, they have to have a backup there that the public has confidence in.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Clinton praised Biden during a Sunday interview on CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS. She compared Biden’s coalition to the one she built in 2016 and said he is the candidate to take on Donald Trump, although she stopped short of officially endorsing him.

According to Sununu, Clinton’s remarks were calculated and made for a greater purpose.

“The purpose was to reinforce Biden getting the nomination,” he said, noting that Biden’s failure to do so will paint Clinton as a better alternative to Bernie Sanders.

“And then, to reinforce the fact that if Biden does get the nomination, she would add to the ticket more than anyone else,” Sununu continued.

Hillary Clinton: "[Joe Biden] is building the kind of coalition that I had." pic.twitter.com/PfpGbtbqkx — The Hill (@thehill) March 8, 2020

Sununu added that Clinton’s plan is not in the interests of the Democratic Party but for the benefit of the Clinton agenda. He claims that the former Democratic presidential nominee is ultimately hoping that Biden’s gaffes and poor debate performances will push the party to look to her to add stability to his ticket.

“There is still a long time for public debate between Biden and Sanders,” Sununu said, suggesting that Clinton has plenty of time to continue her purported strategy of presenting herself as a viable candidate.

In a piece for The New York Post, columnist and Fox News contributor Michael Goodwin echoed Sununu and suggested that Biden’s shaky performances may ultimately lead to the Democratic Party looking to Clinton as a “Trump slayer.” Goodwin says that Biden’s recent wins will not resolve his alleged cognitive issues and claims a summer as nominee may drain him in the face of attacks from Trump aimed at him and his family.

Biden’s mental health has come under scrutiny amid his recent comeback. Many progressive commentators, including Cenk Uygur and Kyle Kulinski, have suggested that the former vice president has some form of dementia. Critics have slammed such comments as part of a disinformation campaign. However, as journalist Glenn Greenwald noted in a piece for The Intercept, it was Democrats and their media allies that first began to question Biden’s mental fitness.