‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Camilla Luddington Discusses What’s Next For Her Character After Justin Chambers’ Exit

Camilla Luddington believes her character on Grey’s Anatomy will be just fine in the show’s upcoming episodes.

The actress currently plays Dr. Jo Wilson (formerly Karev) on the ABC medical drama. Her character was married to Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) before the character was written off on Thursday, March 5 in light of Chambers quitting the series after 16 seasons. In the shocking send-off to Alex, the character leaves Jo to be with his ex-wife Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) and their two children.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Luddington is excited to share what will happen with her character now that she and Alex are no longer together. The actress posted a photo on social media of her reading a script for a future episode of the season.

After seeing the post, one fan wrote in Luddington’s comments section that, “I love that we still have Jo. Can’t wait to see what’s next for her.”

This comment prompted Luddington to tease her fans about the changes her character will go through in the future.

“Omg me too! The scripts for Jo this season are [enter shocked emoji faces]! JUST. WAIT.”

Luddington’s post sent many of her 3.2 million Instagram followers into a frenzy. Several fans replied to her comment with glee on Instagram after she shared the news.

“This comment is the only thing that is keeping me from stopping grey’s,“ one fan shared.

“I CAN’T WAIT. SHE DESERVES SO MUCH BETTER,” another follower said.

Luddington also poked fun at her character’s fate in the caption of her Instagram snap. While she was relaxing by a pool, she said she was “reading ‘Dear Jo’ like…” as she looked away from the camera. In Alex’s goodbye episode, titled “Leave a Light On,” the former pediatric surgeon at Grey Sloan memorial ended his marriage to Jo via a letter. He explained his decision for leaving Seattle to be a part of his children’s lives more and that he was still in love with Izzie. To add more pain to the breakup, Alex also signed divorce papers without Jo’s knowledge and left her with everything they had built together during their relationship.

Fans of the long-running series expressed their anger toward Alex’s ending on the show. Many said that, due to the character’s development over several seasons, he wouldn’t have abandoned his wife in such a sudden manner. However, actress Ellen Pompeo, who has played Meredith Grey since the show began in 2005, says she believes the send-off gave fans of the show a chance to revisit Alex and Izzie’s love story, which she feels contributed to the show’s success.