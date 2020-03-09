Hot Law Student Jilissa Zoltko Goes Scantily Clad In A Strapless Pink Thong Bikini

Jilissa Zoltko took to her Instagram account on Monday afternoon to share more stunning bikini photos as she served up some serious looks for the camera.

In the racy post, Jilissa looked gorgeous as she opted for a strapless pink bikini. The top showed off the model’s toned arms as it wrapped around her abundant cleavage and featured a metal ring embellishment in the middle.

The matching bottoms were cut high on Jilissa’s curvy hips and showcased her lean legs and curvy booty. She also flaunted her flat tummy and tiny waist in the pics.

In the first photo, Jilissa posed with one arm to her side as the other wrapped around her midsection and wore a sultry expression on her face. The second shot featured the model with her backside to the camera as she looked over her shoulder and beamed a huge smile. She accessorized the look with a ring on her finger, gold hoop earrings, and gold bangle bracelets on her wrist.

Jilissa wore her long, golden locks parted in the center and styled in soft curls that engulfed her shoulders. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the snaps.

The application consisted of dark lashes, black eyeliner, and pink eye shadow to match her bikini. She also sported defined brows. The model donned a soft glow using pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under her eyes. She completed the glam look with pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Many of the model’s 681,000-plus followers showed their approval for the post by clicking the like button more than 10,000 times and leaving over 200 comments within the first hour after it was uploaded.

Jilissa’s admirers also hurried to gush over the skimpy bikini look in the comments section, which was filled with compliments for blond beauty.

“Omg girl you too cute!!” one adoring fan stated.

“Smile is just the best and really beautiful,” another follower wrote.

“You are very very beautiful,” another comment read.

“You are the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen in the world,” a fourth social media user stated.

The model’s loyal followers have grown accustomed to seeing her flaunt her enviable curves in tiny little outfits, including her specialty — bikinis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Sunday Jilissa left little to the imagination as she sported a blue tie dye bikini for a racy video by a swimming pool. To date, that clip has been viewed more than 51,000 times and has earned nearly 400 comments.