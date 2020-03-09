Brunette Bombshell Lyna Perez Lets It All Hang Out In A Neon Thong Bikini

Lyna Perez exposed all of her curves for her latest bikini shot on Instagram. The brunette bombshell stunned her fans with the post on Monday morning.

In the sexy snapshot, Lyna went scantily clad in a neon pink bikini. The top exposed the model’s sideboob and showcased her toned arms. Meanwhile, the matching thong bottoms put her round booty and lean legs on full display. She also flaunted her tiny waist in the racy pic.

Lyna sat on her knees in the water as she posed with her backside to the camera. She rested her hand on her thigh as she looked over her shoulder with a sultry glare. In the background of the snap, a stunning ocean scene and a blue sky with white, fluffy clouds could be seen.

The model wore her long, dark brown hair parted in the center and styled in loose, damp strands that fell down her back. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the shot.

The glam look included thick lashes and black eyeliner. She also added pink eye shadow and defined brows to give her eyes a little extra pop. The model’s suntanned skin was complemented by the soft pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She completed the application with bright pink gloss on her full lips.

Lyna’s over 4.8 million followers made short work of showing their love for the post, clicking the like button more than 32,000 times.

Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the racy photo. The post earned more than 1,000 comments in less than an hour after its upload.

“Curvesss for daysssss,” one follower stated.

“There are no emojis to describe how beautiful you are,” another wrote.

“Sizzling body and shape. Hotness over loaded,” a third comment read.

“Wow this is the hottest thing I’ve ever seen. I love that way you peek over your shoulder and give us that look. You’re so stunning. Love all of your posts,” a fourth social media user told the model.

In her Instagram bio, the model admits that she basically lives in a bikini. However, she’s been flaunting her curves in other racy ensembles as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, most recently Lyna dropped the jaws of her followers when she rocked a skintight white tank top and some tiny little booty shorts while promoting an energy drink in a sexy video. To date, that post has been viewed over 133,000 times and garnered over 870 comments.