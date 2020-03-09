‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Haley Kalil Shows Off Bikini Body In Flirty Snaps

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Haley Kalil gave her followers something to get excited about Monday with her latest social media share. The beauty updated her Instagram with a post that showed playful and flirty flirty side while also looking sexy in a bikini.

Haley’s update consisted of two photos that saw her in the black two-piece swimsuit. She was standing against a sand-colored wall with no other distractions in the snaps.

The model’s bathing suit had a top with triangle-shaped cups that flashed a good deal of her chest. A pair of sunglasses hooked in the center front of her top also called attention to her breasts as well as her flat abs. The bottoms were a mid-rise style that flattered her slim waistline and curvy hips.

One image saw Haley facing the camera. She puckered her lips with her eyes closed as she held up the peace sign with both of her hands. She stood with one leg crossed in front of the other, flaunting her toned thighs. Her hourglass figure was also on display in the snap.

In the remaining picture, Haley gave her fans a peek at her flirty side by sticking out her tongue while flashing a huge smile. With eyes closed and nose crinkled, she held her hand under her chin. She leaned forward, showing off her cleavage.

Haley’s hair was pulled back with her bangs and a few tendrils framing her face. She appeared to be wearing a light application of makeup that included mascara and a rose lipstick. Her freckles popped in the sunlight. She accessorized the beach-day look with a pair of large hoop earrings.

Haley mentioned that she was on vacation, but she did not elaborate on exactly where she was when the picture was taken. She also asked her followers to caption the post for her. A few played along.

“REAL LIFE ANGEL. boom. That’s the caption,” one fan wrote.

Many of her admirers seemed to be too distracted by the photos to some up with a caption and simply complimented the stunner.

“Wow. Impossibly beautiful,” a second Instagram user said.

“Very pretty,” commented a third follower.

“Gorgeous and beautiful,” a fourth fan commented.

Haley does not seem to mind flaunting her figure on social media. Most of the time she does that in skimpy swimwear that sometimes leave little to the imagination. She recently put her curves on display in a colorful, see-through bathing suit.