UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Rocks Sheer Black Mini Dress Over Scandalous Bikini

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste tantalized her 3.3 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap taken while she was in Mexico. She included Tulum Mexico Ruinas Mayas in the geotag of the post, highlighting the particular location.

The picture was taken by photographer and actor Taylor King, who Arianny made sure to tag in the caption of the post. The brunette bombshell stood on a bridge or balcony overlooking lush greenery. A palm tree was visible nearby, with the fronds encroaching in the top of the frame, and a carved wooden railing was behind her.

Arianny rocked a sheer black mini dress that showcased her incredible curves to perfection. The dress had long sleeves, a closed neckline, and a hem that came just a few inches down Arianny’s thighs. Though the look wouldn’t have been too scandalous in a regular fabric, the sheer fabric made the ensemble super sexy. Underneath, Arianny wore a sequin bikini that showed off her physique. The bikini top had a plunging neckline that flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage. She drew even more attention to her chest by layering a statement necklace on as well.

The bikini bottoms were crafted from the same sparkling material, and stretched high over her hips, emphasizing her hourglass physique. Arianny finished off the ensemble by adding what appeared to be a metallic gold harness over top of the whole ensemble for a bold and eye-catching look.

Arianny’s brunette locks tumbled down her shoulder in tousled waves, and she placed one hand on the railing behind her while the other was tangled in her hair. Her makeup was neutral yet glamorous. A generous dose of highlight and contour helped to sculpt her features, and she added a pink gloss to her lips to emphasize her plump pout.

According to the caption of the post, Arianny opted to share the snap for International Women’s Day. Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 28,200 likes within just 20 hours. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

“Too much beauty here,” one fan said.

“Amazing outfit,” another commented.

“This fit is everything,” one fan added, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“Flawless boo,” another follower said.

Her latest Instagram update wasn’t the first sizzling snap she shared from Mexico. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny shared a smoking hot snap taken in Sayulita, Nayarit, Mexico. In that particular shot, the brunette bombshell showcased her incredible curves in a skimpy purple bikini as she leaned against a rock.