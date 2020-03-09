‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Lily Returns

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of March 9 brings Lily and several other familiar faces back to Genoa City. Plus, Reed splits again after ensuring Victoria is okay.

Christel Khalil brings Lily back to the canvas, according to Soap Opera Digest. The last time Lily came to town was in January, and she gave Devon (Bryton James) some advice while she also took some time to listen to Billy (Jason Thompson). During this visit, Lily interacts with Traci (Beth Maitland), who is preparing for the worst when it comes to Dina’s (Marla Adams) health since Jack (Peter Bergman) let everybody know how quickly their mother is declining these days.

Plus, Lily will interact with Jill (Jess Walton), and Jill has a secret plan up her sleeve, which might be part of why Lily also shares some scenes with Billy while she’s in Genoa City this time. Lily might be back to help Jill enact her latest venture, and it looks like Billy might go back to work sometime very soon.

Lily is busy with her work helping female prisoners, which she started while she was incarcerated due to the accident that took Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) life. However, she also manages to come home frequently to see how things are going there. Lily’s twins are in college, and she left Cane (Daniel Goddard), who also managed to leave town. Plus, Neil (Kristoff St. John) passed away last year, which leaves Devon (Bryton James) as Lily’s only family left in town. It would be surprising if Lily visited and didn’t see Devon, too, though. Perhaps they’ll have some moments together before Lily has to get back to the new life she’s built for herself near teh women’s prison where she served the majority of her sentence.

Finally, actor Tristan Lake Leabu wraps up his short stint as Reed Hellstrom. Last week, Nick (Joshua Morrow) brought his nephew to the Ranch ahead of an icy snowstorm that left many people throughout Genoa City stranded. Reed visited his mother Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and ensured that she is okay after Ripley Turner (Christian Keyes) stabbed her. It looks like Reed’s short visit leaves him satisfied that his mom is going to recover quickly, so he leaves to go back to his life outside of Genoa City. Reed left last year after the drama with his dad, J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), abusing Victoria and somehow returning from the dead.