Fitness Model Michelle Lewin Trains Her Sculpted Legs In White Crop Top And Shorts In New Video

Venezuelan fitness model, Michelle Lewin trained her legs in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in a form-fitting white crop top and red shorts, the 34-year-old beauty started her workout with a set of reps at a squat machine. She stood on an elevated platform and placed one part of the bulky piece of exercise equipment over her shoulders before bending her knees and then standing back up again. During the clip, her husband Jimmy Lewin asked Michelle why she opted to use the machine and she said that it helped her to maintain proper form during the exercise, specifically because it ensured that she didn’t bend her knees beyond her toes.

In the second video, Michelle moved on to doing single-leg squats at the same machine. When asked about how the exercise could be done without this particular piece of workout equipment, she stated that they could be done with a Smith machine and a stool.

Leg extensions came next and Michelle declared that this was her favorite exercise. She also shared that when the toes are pointed upward during the exercise, the lateral quad muscles are targetted. Pointing the toes outward trains the middle quad muscles, she added.

In the final clip, Michelle knocked out a set of hip abductors on the machine designed for that purpose. She also explained that the exercise was great for developing the glutes and outer thighs as well as the legs.

The post has amassed over 65,000 likes as of this writing and more than 470 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans expressed their appreciation for the exercise demonstration.

“Helpful even for even men,” one Instagram user wrote. “Good job guys!”

“I love that you explain your workouts as you do them on here! It helps me SO MUCH with form,” another added.

“So beautiful inside and out. Thanx for helping me in meeting my goals for 2020 with your videos,” a third remarked.

And a fourth fan seemed more enamored with Michelle’s accent than her display of physical fitness.

“I freaking can’t understand Spanish, but love your voice! It makes me want to learn Spanish stat!!!” they wrote.

Amid the compliments, some fans had questions for Michelle. One inquisitive commenter asked her how often they should train their legs during the week. In her reply, Michelle recommended targetting them twice per week once they’re considered a “priority muscle group.” But she added that training legs once per week could be ok as well.