Jessica Simpson Is A Smokeshow In Black Lace Blazer And Skintight Leather Pants One Year After Giving Birth

The mom of three slayed with her latest 'Open Book' look.

Jessica Simpson was radio-ready in a new outfit, but she also shared the look for the camera. The Open Book author, 39, posted a new photo to Instagram as she was on her way to an interview on Ryan Seacrest’s radio show, and fans raved about her sizzling look one year after giving birth to her third child.

Jessica has been a style star during her tour for her bestselling memoir. For her latest Open Book look, the singer and designer wowed in a sleek black blazer with lacy sleeves and tight black leather pants as she posed in front of the grand staircase at her home. Jessica wore her signature sky-high heels and carried an oversized bag as she smiled for the camera. Her long hair was worn down and in waves.

In the caption to her post, Jessica teased that she was “radio ready,” but her Instagram followers thought this look was too good to remain unseen in a radio interview. In comments to her post, Jessica’s fans and famous friends reacted to her smoking hot look.

“Maybe my favorite look yet for your press tour,” one fan wrote to Jessica.

“YES JESSICA, Love you in black!” another added.

“Hottest woman alive,” a third fan wrote of the former Newlyweds star.

“Slay all day,” another added.

Many fans also asked the mom of three where she got her fabulous outfit, most notably the blazer with the lace sleeves.

Luckily for fans, Jessica’s stylist, Nicole Chavez, shared all of the details of her outfit in her own Instagram post. The celebrity stylist revealed that the blazer is by Alexander McQueen and the leather pants are by Frame. Jessica’s shoes are made by Saint Laurent and her bag is from Bottega Veneta.

While it is hard to see Jessica’s full jacket in the photo, it appears that she may be wearing the Lace Sleeve Tuxedo Jacket pictured on the Alexander McQueen website. The gorgeous piece is described as a fitted black leaf crepe tuxedo jacket featuring tonal Sarabande lace sleeves and lace back detail. Of course, fans of the look will need a pop singer’s salary to afford it, as the price is listed at nearly $3,000.

Jessica’s latest look is part of a steady stream of power suits and glam looks as she promotes her new book. The bust businesswoman is embracing her fit physique nearly one year after giving birth to her daughter Birdie Mae and shedding 100 pounds of pregnancy weight.