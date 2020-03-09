Brazilian Bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio Takes Breathtaking Snaps In The Abu Dhabi Desert

Brazilian bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio recently thrilled her 10.3 million Instagram followers with a series of stunning snaps taken in the Abu Dhabi desert. She included the location in the geotag of the post, and shared four photos that captured the beauty of the landscape.

In the first snap, Alessandra stood atop a large sand hill gazing off into the distance. The sky behind her was blue and completely cloud-free, and Alessandra rocked an eye-catching all-white ensemble. She wore a pair of high-waisted white trousers with the hems rolled up and tucked into knee-high boots, paired with a cropped white tank. Her brunette locks blew in the wind behind her, and she had on a pair of sunglasses as she stared into the sunshine.

In the second shot in the series, Alessandra’s upper body and face were on display in a more closely-cropped picture. The tank she rocked showcased a hint of cleavage, and she layered on several delicate necklaces to accessorize. Alessandra also rocked a pair of statement earrings that glinted in the sunlight, and a pair of sunglasses. She covered up with a loose khaki jacket, although the piece slipped off one shoulder.

Alessandra showcased more of the gorgeous landscape around her in the third shot, which captured her from behind with a view of the sand hills and dunes stretching out to the horizon. She finished off the breathtaking Instagram update with a snap in which she strode across the sand, glancing over her shoulder at the camera and flashing a big smile. Her coat flew out behind her as she strutted her stuff, transforming the desert into her own personal catwalk. A camel was visible along one of the hills near her, adding to the exotic vibe of the Instagram update.

Alessandra’s Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the stunning update, and the post received over 67,700 likes within just 16 hours. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the post as well, leaving a total of 234 comments on the Instagram update.

“Wow! This is interesting and fabulous Ale,” one fan said.

“And Best Picture Goes To ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO,” another fan commented, referencing the cinematic and stunning nature of the shots.

“Great quote sweet angel and 110% agree… What a beautiful photo as always. Thank you for inspiring me, sweet angel,” another follower commented.

One fan kept things simple and just said, “incredible!!”

While Alessandra’s toned physique is almost entirely covered up in her latest update, she’s also been flaunting some skin while abroad in Abu Dhabi. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell shared an update in which she rocked a skimpy turquoise bikini while sprawled out on the beach.