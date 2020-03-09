Colombian Fitness Model Diana Maux Shows Off Fit Physique In Tiny String Bikini

Diana Maux shared an inspirational bikini post to her Instagram page on Sunday, March 8, in celebration of the International Women’s Day.

In the photo, Maux stood amid wooden poles under a pier. Her feet were in the ocean water as she wrapped one arm around her waist and the other over opposite shoulder, in a self embrace. The Colombian fitness model tilted her head up, with eyes closed, in a meditative and grateful posture. Maux didn’t include a geotag with her post or indicate her location in the caption.

In the caption, which she wrote in Spanish, Maux said that in a society that benefits from women’s low self-esteem, loving oneself is an act of defiance. She wished her “sisters” around the world a happy International Women’s Day.

Maux wore a two-piece bathing suit in a light brown color that matched the palette of the photo. Her bikini top boasted a classic triangle cut with thin straps that went around her neck. The triangles were small, showcasing her cleavage.

The South American stunner teamed her top with a pair of tiny bikini bottoms with thin strings that tied on her sides and dangled onto her thighs. The bottoms sat higher on her sides and lower in the front, in a way that accentuated the contrast between her strong hips and taut midsection.

Maux didn’t share where her swimsuit was from. The model had one leg bent slightly in front of the other, in a pose that highlighted her shapely legs. The photo appeared to have been taken late in the afternoon, judging by the low light that reflected in the water behind her.

The brunette beauty wore her hair swept over to the left and styled down. Maux also opted to wear a bit of black liner and mascara and a dark red shade on her lips, adding extra femininity to her look.

The post proved to be popular with her followers, garnering more than 5,300 likes and over 170 comments. Instagram users used the post and occasion to shower her with compliments and emoji, while expression their admiration for the Latina model.

“Wonderful woman [red heart emoji] have a wonderful day, honey,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a few heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow you are perfection,” said another user, topping the message with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Thanks love [red heart] great shot,” a third one said.

“Goddess [fire emoji] happy women’s day love,” another user chimed in, following the words with a red heart emoji.