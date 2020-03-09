‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Nick Steps Up

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, March 9 reveals that Victor chooses Nick to step in at Newman Enterprises, which leaves Adam furious, and Chelsea offers to help her fiance get revenge on his family. Plus, Kyle and Theo clash, Billy and Amanda kiss, and Phyllis notices that somebody broke into her room and destroyed her computer.

After their night together, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) told Nick (Joshua Morrow) that their time together was great, but she’s not interested in repeating history. However, Phyllis did remind Nick that Adam (Mark Grossman) could trash Newman Enterprises, and she noted that Adam could cause problems for Victoria (Amelia Heinle). After that, Nick called Victor (Eric Braeden). Nick’s call interrupted Adam and Victor’s discussion about Adam stepping in at the family business. Nick told his father he wanted to be the temporary CEO, and Victor immediately accepted. When Adam found out, he accused Victor of playing him. Later, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) told Adam that she would help him get revenge on the Newmans.

At Society, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) woke up, and Summer tried to get Kyle to leave. After they left, Theo (Tyler Johnson) told Lola (Sasha Calle) that he thought Kyle’s head was going to explode, seeing them sleeping together. Lola admitted she liked making Kyle jealous, and Theo tried to kiss her, but she stopped him. Lola wanted to take it slow to make sure things were right between them.

Then, Summer went home, and Nick let her know he would be working at Newman, and she said she was proud of her dad. Later, Summer returned to Society to get her scarf, and she warned Lola about Theo. However, Summer also told Lola that Theo is a better version of himself with Lola, and she wished them luck.

At Jabot, Kyle and Theo clashed because Kyle didn’t feel Theo’s pitch was strong enough. Theo felt Kyle’s criticism was personal even though Kyle assured him it wasn’t. Then Kyle asked if Theo really cared for Lola, and Theo said he does — making Kyle mad in the process was just a bonus.

At The Grand Phoenix, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) woke up together. She felt refreshed after a good night’s sleep. They discussed how complicated things were, but Billy expressed that he thought they were worth the risk. He leaned in and kissed Amanda, and then she passionately kissed Billy back.

Phyllis returned to her room and realized that somebody had broken in. She noted that they hadn’t won, though.