‘Playboy’ Model Sarah Harris Sizzles By The Pool In A Minuscule Red Bikini

Sarah Harris gave her 2.2 million Instagram followers something to talk about this weekend when she shared another bikini-clad snap that added some serious heat to her page.

The Playboymodel took to her account on Sunday to tantalize her fans with the eye-popping photo, which a geotag indicated was taken in Bali. The babe was seen sitting outside at the edge of a luxurious pool that was surrounded by a luscious sea of greenery. She stretched her sculpted legs out in front of her as the golden sun spilled over her incredible figure, which was left well on display in a minuscule bikini that left little to the imagination.

Sarah sizzled in her itty-bitty red two-piece that popped against her gorgeous, allover glow. The set included a skimpy top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms that rested on the ground behind her. The swimwear also boasted a deep v neckline and triangle-shaped cups that were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous chest. The style left an eyeful of cleavage well on display — though Sarah’s audience did not seem bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The blond bombshell’s matching bikini bottoms were even more risque than the top half of her pool day look. The garment covered up only what was necessary, allowing Sarah to show off her killer curves in their entirety. The piece’s cheeky design also offered a look at the model’s peachy derriere, while its thin waistband accentuated her trim waist.

Sarah’s accessory game was on point as well. She sported a shell anklet, pendant necklace, and dangling statement earrings that added just the right amount of bling to her outfit as she lounged by the pool. She tied her platinum tresses up in a messy bun that sat on top of her head and was done up with a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the skin-baring new addition to Sarah’s Instagram feed proved to be a huge hit with her fans. The post has earned over 15,000 likes within its first 24 hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for the stunner’s jaw-dropping display.

“Amazing body,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Sarah was an “absolute goddess.”

“You look fantastic, so beautiful and you appear to be in a fantastic place in the world. A perfect place for a beautiful young lady like you,” commented a third admirer.

Sarah has been dazzling her followers with a number of steamy bikini snaps as of late. Another recent addition to her feed saw her enjoying another beautiful day by the pool, this time in a mismatched, black-and-white two-piece that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. That look proved popular as well, earning nearly 19,000 likes.