Fitness Model Nina Serebrova Shows Off Buxom Physique In Lacy Crop Top

Nina Serebrova gave her 2.8 million Instagram fans something to look at with her most recent post shared on Monday, March 9.

The fitness model took to the popular social media platform to post a couple of snapshots of herself catching some sunlight. Serebrova stood against a metal and glass railing in front of a modern structure. As indicated by the geotag she paired with her post, she posed for the shot in Miami, Florida, where she currently lives, as per her Instagram bio.

In the first shot, the brunette stunner placed her left hand on the rail as she took the other hand on her forehand to protect her eyes from the glaring Floridian sun. Serebrova look straight-on at the camera with intense eyes and lips parted in a seductive way. The second shot offered a close-up of her torso. This time around, she had the other hand on the rail while she placed the other behind her head. Her gaze was down, while her lips were once again apart.

Serebrova wore a baby pink crop top in a lacy fabric that added a sheer quality to her outfit. The top had thin adjustable straps that went over her shoulders, and a low-cut neckline that teased quite a bit of her ample cleavage. The piece featured an underwire structure that pushed agains the model’s chest, helping to accentuate her buxom figure. A solid satin-like strap wrapped around her ribcages.

The Belorussian stunner teamed her top with a pair of white denim pants that sat just above her navel, hugging Serebrova’s midsection. The tight jeans hugged her lower body, showcasing her slender legs and strong hips.

In the caption, the model wrote that she was “turning heads” in Fashion Nova, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador, as stated in her Instagram bio.

Serebrova wore her dark hair swept over to one side and styled down in shiny strands that fell over her left shoulder. The model also opted to wear black liner and mascara, which made her baby blue eyes stands out. She completed her makeup with a nude gloss on her lips and blush on the sides of her face.

As of the time of this writing, the photo has attracted more than 25,200 likes and over 320 comments, promising to still garner more in the coming hours. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to rave about Serebrova’s beauty, showering her in praise.

“Love the outfit Nina!” one user wrote, topping off the comment with a couple of pink hearts.

“Queen,” replied another one, including a few heart-eyes emoji at the end.