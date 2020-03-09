La La Anthony Gets Wet In Punta Cana As She Enjoys The Caribbean Hot Spot In A Tiny Bikini: ‘A Vibe’

La La Anthony has recently been posting a number of racy social media updates from Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, a Caribbean hot spot in which she appears to be vacationing. On Monday, the 38-year-old stunner included a picture of herself as she took a dip in the water for her most recent Instagram post after she posed for other enticing snaps over the weekend.

In the previous updates, she reclined next to the sea. For those photos, the star — who was first noticed by the masses when she became an MTV VJ on Total Request Live in the early 2000s — posed while wearing a skimpy, multicolored bikini. The star did so at sunset as she lounged on the beach’s sandy white shore with brilliant blue ocean water serving as the backdrop.

For her most recent social media post, La La appeared to be soaking up the sun as she soaked in the water. Her very long hair, which had been parted in the middle, was worn behind her ears as her curly locks fell down her back. Her face was full of makeup, with applications including darkened eyebrows, smoky eyeshadow, black mascara, black eyeliner, and nude-colored lips. She also rocked a number of earrings and a tattoo on one shoulder.

For the shot, the Power alum’s busty chest was barely covered as she flaunted her enviable cleavage via a small bikini top featuring an intricate yellow-and-brown print. The rest of the swimsuit was not visible because of the way La La sat in the water while balancing on her bent legs. She appeared to be sitting in the shallow end of an infinity pool as she slightly leaned forward. A couple of palm trees swayed in the background.

La La’s most recent Punta Mita Instagram post gained attention immediately after being uploaded. The update earned more than 113,000 likes and nearly 1,100 comments within 40 minutes of going live.

Many of her 10.2 million social media followers used emoji — including fire, heart-eye faces, clapping hands, broken red hearts, praying hands, and ice cream cones — to show how they felt.

Still, others used words to talk about the stunning shot and the beautiful woman featured in that photograph.

“This just made me hit the woah,” stated one admirer, who added a heart-eye face emoji.

“@carmeloanthony Lucky man,” remarked a second follower before adding a happy face emoji.

“You’re so beautiful!!!!!” exclaimed a third Instagram user, who followed up with a queen, fire, and a red heart emoji.

“Enjoy your vacation in our beautiful country DR,” said a fourth fan, who posted a Dominican Republic flag emoji to the end of the comment.