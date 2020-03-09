La La Anthony Gets Wet In Punta Cana As She Enjoys The Caribbean Hot Spot In A Tiny Bikini: ‘A Vibe’

La La Anthony has been posting plenty of racy social media updates from Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, a Caribbean hot spot in which she appears to be vacationing. The 38-year-old stunner took a dip for her most recent Instagram post on Monday after posing for enticing snaps over the weekend.

In the previous updates, she was seen reclining next to the sea. For those photos, the star — who was first noticed by the masses when she became an MTV VJ on Total Request Live in the early 2000s — posed while wearing a skimpy, black-and-yellow bikini. The star did so during sunset while lounging on the beach’s sandy white shore with the brilliant blue ocean waters in the backdrop.

For her most recent social media post, La La appeared to be soaking up the sun as she soaked in the water. Her hair, which had been parted in the middle, was worn behind her ears as her wet curly locks fell down her back. Her face was full of makeup, with applications including darkened eyebrows, smoky eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, and nude-colored lips. For bling, she rocked a number of earrings.

Meanwhile, the Power alum’s busty chest was barely covered as she flaunted her enviable cleavage via a bikini top featuring an intricate yellow-and-brown print. The rest of the suit wasn’t visible because of the way she sat in the water while balancing on her shapely legs. She appeared to be sitting on cement in the shallow end of an infinity pool as she leaned heavily on one hand. A couple of palm trees swayed in the background.

La La’s most recent Punta Mita Instagram post gained attention immediately after being uploaded. The update earned more than 113,000 likes and nearly 1,100 comments within 41 minutes of going live.

Many of her 10.2 million followers used emoji — including fire, heart-eye faces, clapping hands, broken red hearts, praying hands, and ice cream cones — to show how they felt while others used words to talk about the stunning shot and the woman who was featured in that photograph.

“This just made me hit the woah,” stated one admirer, who added a heart-eye face emoji.

“@carmeloanthony Lucky man,” remarked a second follower before adding a happy face emoji.

“You’re so beautiful!!!!!” exclaimed a third Instagram user, who added a queen, a fire, and a red heart emoji.

“Enjoy your vacation in our beautiful country DR,” said a fourth fan, who added a Dominican Republic flag emoji.