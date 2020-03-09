Russian ‘Playboy’ Model Dasha Mart Opens Her Legs Wide In An Impressive Side Split For New Photo

Dasha Mart stunned many of her 1.8 million Instagram fans on Monday, March 9, with a photo that showed off her amazing flexibility.

The Russian bombshell, who was featured on the cover of Playboy Mexico in January, took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself at the gym. Mart sat on a lime green yoga mat in front of a full-length mirror with her legs wide on either side, in a perfect side split. Mart placed her hands on the mat in front of her body as she stared at her reflection in the mirror. According to the geotag she added to her post, the picture was taken in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, a city in the Miami metro area, where the model currently lives, as per her Instagram bio.

According to Google Translate, the model wrote in Russian that she has always had a harder time getting into side splits than front splits. She went on to say that studies show that side splits are harder for adults, specially men, to do. She concluded by stating that, despite the difficulties, women can get there by maintaining a positive attitude, will and perseverance.

Mart sported a two-piece workout set in a bright blue shade that contrasted with the color of her mat.

On her upper body, she had on a sports bra with thick straps that went over her shoulders, giving a good amount of support. The bra also boasted a neckline that dipped into Mart’s chest, showcasing her ample cleavage. The top included tiny hole details on the right side.

Mart teamed her sports bra with a pair of matching yoga pants that just above her bellybutton, leaving her toned upper abs on display. The leggings also included the same hole details on the calves, adding an interesting texture to the set. The model didn’t include a geotag to show where her outfit was from.

Mart wore her honey-colored hair parted on the left and styled down. Her straight strands fell onto her back all the way to her booty.

The photo proved to be popular with her fans, garnering more than 10,900 likes and upwards of 195 comments within the first hour of being published. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise Mart’s beauty and skills in different languages, particularly her Russian and English.

“Nice pic and outfit,” one user wrote in English, trailing the words with a fire emoji.

“Perfect doll!” replied another user, including a pink heart at the end of the comment.

“Uff [two fire emoji] I wish I could do this!” a third one said.