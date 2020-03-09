Russian DJ Nata Lee Goes Topless & Makes Reference To ‘Beetlejuice’ In Latest Instagram Update

The model left little to the imagination in her sizzling snap.

On Monday, Russian model Nata Lee uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 4.4 million followers to enjoy.

The sizzling snap shows the 21-year-old striking a seductive pose against a white backdrop. Nata put one of her hands on the top of her head as she looked off into the distance, with an unlit cigarette placed between her lips. She opted to go topless, wearing only a pair of gray-and-white striped, low-rise jeans. The professional DJ covered her chest with her arm to adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Regardless, her ample cleavage and toned midsection were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She kept the sultry look simple and did not wear any accessories.

For the photo shoot, the blond bombshell styled her honey-colored hair in tousled curls, giving her even more sex appeal. She appeared to be wearing a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application seemed to feature glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, and a light coat of mascara.

In the caption, the social media sensation implied that her look was inspired by the character Betelgeuse’s striped suit from the 1988 movie Beetlejuice.

Many fans quickly flocked to the comments section to make reference to the Tim Burton film.

“If I said, ‘Beetlejuice’ three times and you showed up, I’d be okay with that!” wrote one follower.

“Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice I am waiting for you ([I] said it [three] times),” chimed in another Instagram user, adding a string of crying-laughing emoji to the comment.

Quite a few commenters also proceeded to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You’re figure is really so beautiful,” gushed a fan.

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” chimed in a different devotee.

Nata has not yet responded to the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 150,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her fit figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded a suggestive photo, in which she wore a low-cut, figure-hugging ski suit. That post has been liked over 400,000 times since it was shared.