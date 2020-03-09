Sara Underwood Rocks Tiny Yellow Bikini & Plaid Robe In The Woods For Hilarious Meme On Instagram

Sara Underwood turned herself into a “Them: Me:” meme for a new post on Instagram on Monday. The model shared a photo of herself standing in the woods while rocking a golden yellow bikini that left little to the imagination and a plaid robe. Above the image, she was asked if she would live in the woods forever to hide from the coronavirus.

The photo showed Sara standing on a wooden platform beside her homemade, tin hot tub. Above the platform, beautiful string lights could be seen. Sara was surrounded by logs and tall, green trees as the sun shined down on her interesting, somewhat-outdoorsy outfit.

Sara’s look included a triangle-shaped, textured bikini top that hugged her busty chest closely and barely contained her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. Her flat, toned tummy was fully exposed between the top and a low-cut thong.

Sara’s thong featured two layers of straps — one set came up high above her hips and cut into her hourglass figure, while the other set remained low on her waist in line with the triangle-shaped fabric. The tiny bottoms left Sara’s long, lean legs on full display.

Sara finished off her outfit with a long, red and blue plaid robe, which she left open to show off her swimwear. She allowed one sleeve to fall down to her elbow. In addition, the model rocked a furry, gray aviator hat and knee-high, black rubber boots. Sara appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup, including contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, and a nude color on her full lips. Her short, blond hair fell down her shoulders under the hat in messy waves.

Sara posed with one hip cocked to the side and her toes pointed in a way that elongated her pins. She pulled her robe back playfully and pursed her lips for the camera.

Sara’s post garnered more than 37,000 likes and just over 300 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Good vibes only! Beautiful,” one fan said with a green heart.

“You’re my favorite,” another user added.

“Always so beautiful,” a third user wrote.

Sara’s fans know that spending time in the woods is nothing new for the model. Last week, she posed in front of her cabin while rocking another robe, this time with nothing underneath.