Fitness Model Ashleigh Jordan Trains Her Glutes In A Teal Sports Bra And Tight Gray Leggings

Ashleigh Jordan gave her 3.1 million Instagram followers another dose of “fitspiration” over the weekend with a new, multi-slide post. The upload was shared on her feed on Sunday and included a set of instructional videos for a booty workout that specifically targetted her upper glutes.

The fitness trainer rocked a teal sports bra with an edgy ripped detail and two-toned gray leggings that hugged her sculpted legs in all of the right ways. Both pieces were from Ashleigh’s own NVGTN line, which she runs with her fiance Brett Schneggenburger. She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers and dainty hoop earrings and tied her platinum blond tresses back in a low ponytail to keep them from falling in front of her face. In the caption of her post, she admitted that she originally wanted to skip her workout for the day, but a “burst of motivation” led her to hit the gym and film the workout for her fans.

Ashleigh kicked off her sweat session with a set of squat jumps. She stood with her feet shoulder length apart and performed a regular squat, then explosively jumped up while swinging her toned arms down by her sides. Upon landing back on her feet, she went back down into the squat position.

Next up was a set of cable squats, which saw Ashleigh utilizing the cable machine. She again stood with her feet shoulder length apart and grasped the bar attachment with an overhand grip. She then slowly lowered her body into a squat before returning back up into the starting position.

The third slide in Ashleigh’s latest workout routine saw her demonstrate glute circles. The trainer started off in a quadruped position with her hands and one knee flat on the ground. She stretched her other leg back behind her and slowly moved it around her a circle, making sure to keep her back and torso straight as she did so.

Ashleigh finished up the circuit with a set of deadlifts. She stood with her legs wide apart and grasped a loaded barbell that was sitting on the floor with an overhand grip shoulder length apart. Powering through her legs, Ashleigh then stood upright with the weight in her hand, then slowly returned back into her starting position with the barbell on the ground.

Ashleigh’s latest video update proved to be a hit with her Instagram followers. It has racked up more than 53,000 likes within its first 24 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments from fans with both compliments for the routine as well as her eye-popping look.

“Love all your workouts, it’s helping me stay inspired to keep at it at the gym,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Ashleigh was “always killing it with [her] outfits and workouts.”

“Love your videos! Just recently started following and I love that you post for both gym and home. Makes it easy as a mom of 2, thank you,” commented a third follower.

While Ashleigh offers training programs on her website, she often takes to her Instagram page to share a variety of exercise routines with her fans. She recently demonstrated another workout that targeted her back muscles. That sweat session also proved popular with the trainer’s followers, who awarded the upload over 70,000 likes.