Kelis Looks Sensational In Orange Diadora Jacket & Glittery Thigh-High Boots

Kelis is currently on tour and she looks better than ever. The “Young Fresh n’ New” singer is currently performing in a tour that celebrates the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Kaleidoscope.

Kelis stunned in a bright over-the-head Diadora jacket. The attire had the brand’s logo written across it numerous times in black text and had zip-up pockets on both sides. She paired the ensemble with a black item of clothing. However, it wasn’t very clear on whether it was shorts or a miniskirt. The “Caught out There” hitmaker rocked the outfit with glittery silver thigh-high boots that looked incredible on the redhead beauty. Kelis sported her hair up in a high ponytail and accessorized herself with numerous bracelets and rings. She opted for small earrings, applied a red lip and finished the look off with glittery eyeshadow.

On Instagram, Kelis shared two new photos of herself.

In the first shot, she was captured sitting down above a cooker on a kitchen worktop. The “Get Along with You” songstress spread her arms out and crossed her legs. Kelis looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and proved that she is the queen of cool.

In the next slide, the “Trick Me” chart-topper was photographed more close-up. The beauty shot saw Kelis resting her head on her hand. She faced the camera with a more soft expression and boasted her captivating beauty.

On March 8, it is Women’s International Day. For her caption, she stated that every day is Women’s day.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 12,700 likes and over 270 comments, proving to be popular with her half a million followers.

“Beauty is recognizing you are a Kelis fan whether you wanted to be or not,” one user wrote.

“You are RIDICULOUS. Happy International Women’s Day to the QUEEN,” another shared.

“Those boots! Your style is unmatched,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“One of my favorite ladies!!! Shine queen,” a fourth admirer commented.

On the road, Kelis has been rocking different outfits. At a previous tour date, the “Good Stuff” entertainer wowed in a matching tracksuit that was made up of different colors, including red, green, black, and white. She paired the ensemble with shiny red sneakers and sported her signature curly hair the same color down. Kelis wrapped a red fanny pack around her waist and accessorized herself with numerous necklaces, bracelets on her wrist, and appeared to have a gold chain going across her ankle.